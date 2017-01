A new Machete Kills trailer has arrived.

Danny Trejo returns as ex-Federale agent MACHETE, who is recruited by the President of the United States for a mission which would be impossible for any mortal man – he must take down a madman revolutionary and an eccentric billionaire arms dealer who has hatched a plan to spread war and anarchy across the planet.

See Machete Kills in theaters October 11, 2013 starring DANNY TREJO, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ, SOFIA VERGARA, AMBER HEARD, CHARLIE SHEEN, LADY GAGA, ANTONIO BANDERAS, JESSICA ALBA, DEMIÁN BICHIR, ALEXA VEGA, VANESSA HUDGENS, CUBA GOODING, JR., WILLIAM SADLER, MARKO ZAROR AND MEL GIBSON!