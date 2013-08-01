After acquiring Archaia in June, BOOM! Studios prioritizes getting

several of the publisher’s titles back into stores

Archaia Entertainment has announced that four of its sold-out backlist titles are now or will soon be back in print, ready for fans that missed out the first time to grab their copies! The Eisner Award-winning New York Times bestseller Mouse Guard: Legends of the Guard Vol. 1 was back in stock as of July 17, and sleeper hits Cursed Pirate Girl (a 2013 Harvey Award nominee) and Iron: Or, the War After were back in print as of July 24, so be sure to ask your local comic shop to order them for you! In addition, copies of the Eisner Award-winning Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand will be back for sale in comic book shops as of Sept. 11. The reprints come on the heels of Archaia’s acquisition by BOOM! Studios in June.

Here’s a rundown of the books:

Mouse Guard: Legends of the Guard Vol. 1 ($19.95, hardcover, 144 pages, full color, 8” x 8”, ISBN: 978-1-932386-94-3)

a collection of short stories set in the world of David Petersen’s bestselling Mouse Guard series, with each story written and illustrated by creators he hand-picked himself, including Jeremy Bastian (Cursed Pirate Girl), Terry Moore (Strangers in Paradise), and Ted Naifeh (Courtney Crumrin).

Cursed Pirate Girl ($24.95, hardcover, 152 pages, black and white, 6.625” x 10.25”, ISBN: 978-1-936393-60-2)

a whimsical, swashbuckling tale of a young girl who sets out to find her lost father, illustrated with the most excruciating detail by Bastian that it has to be seen to be believed. Illustrated in beautiful watercolor

Iron: Or, the War After ($24.95, hardcover, 152 pages, full color, 6” x 9”, ISBN: 978-1-936393-28-2)

The critically acclaimed, anthropomorphic story of the rabbit Hardin, an intelligence spy for The Resistance, who steals secret documents that sets off a chain of events that will change the status quo.

Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand ($29.95, hardcover, 152 pages, full color, 8.25” x 11.5”, ISBN: 978-1-936393-09-1)

the winner of the 2012 Eisner Award for Best New Graphic Album, is based on an unproduced screenplay by Jim Henson and Jerry Juhl and gorgeously illustrated by Ramón Pérez (Wolverine & The X-Men).

In a direct comment, Filip Sablik VP of Marketing for Boom! had this to say:

“One of our first priorities after acquiring Archaia was to get some of their most popular titles back into the marketplace. These four books are the first of many more Archaia reprints to come.”

More information on upcoming reprints will be released as convention season rolls along. What books would you like to see BOOM! bring out of the Archaia library?

About Archaia Entertainment

Archaia (archaia.com) is a multi-award-winning graphic novel publisher with more than 75 renowned publishing brands, including such domestic and international hits as Mouse Guard, Rust, Cow Boy, Cursed Pirate Girl, Gunnerkrigg Court, and Artesia. Archaia has also published an entire line of graphic novels in partnership with The Jim Henson Company, including the multiple award-winning Jim Henson’s Tale of Sand and such beloved tales as The Dark Crystal, The Storyteller, and Fraggle Rock. In addition to its partnership with Henson, Archaia has forged creative partnerships with storytellers in all facets of the entertainment industry, resulting in print and digital expansions of such noted properties as Bleedout and HAWKEN (video games); Immortals and Planet of the Apes (film); and Space: 1999 (television). Alongside these celebrated titles, Archaia has released English translations of numerous renowned foreign titles to much fanfare, including The Killer, Sergio Toppi’s Sharaz-De, and The Secret History. In June 2013, Archaia was acquired by BOOM! Studios (boom-studios.com). Founded by Ross Richie in 2005, Diamond Gem Award-winning “Best Publisher” BOOM! Studios generates a constellation of best-selling Eisner and Harvey Award-winning original and licensed comic books and graphic novels with the industry’s top talent.