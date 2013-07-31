638 SHARES Share Tweet

The CW has announced that The Flash is set to get his own TV series on the network. But fans wanna know… what’s the hold up with Wonder Woman? Well, we now have an answer and you may not like it. Especially if your a fan.

According to The CW’s President, Mark Pedowitz, the pilot ( “Amazon” ) has been put on hold.

“The script isn’t where we want it… It’s better to wait and get it right.” Pedowitz said.



So the burning questions are:

1.) Will we ever get a Wonder Women TV show again?

or

2.) Does Warner Bros have something bigger planned for the Amazonian princess?

What do you think?