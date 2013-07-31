Drax the Destroyer Photo from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

Mixed Martial Artist and former WWE wrestler Dave Bautista tweeted a photo from the set of director James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” His message reads as a humorous interaction between James Gunn and himself while shooting a scene in a water tank. If taken any other way, one could assume that the legendary Marvel character Prince Namor a.k.a. “The Submariner” might make an unscheduled appearance in the film or Bautista is bucking at portraying the royal Atlantean denizen in another film. What it really comes down to is two guys just having fun. Check it out!

DaveBautista Dave Bautista 9h

@JamesGunn :No U cant B Namor & Drax Me:But! JG:Out of the tank Dave Me:But! JG:Out of the tank ya big goof! pic.twitter.com/6OGa1aPZ2n

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is eyeing a production start date this month and will be released on August 1, 2014. The film currently stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond, and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

Source: Dave Bautista via twitter