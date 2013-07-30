X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – Sentinels movie stills!

Click on the images to make them bigger.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past will be directed by Bryan Singer (“Usual Suspects”). The cast includes: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Patrick Stewart, Michael Fassbender,, Ian McKellen, Nicholas Hoult, Omar Sy, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Adan Canto, Fan Bingbing, Anna Paquin, Evan Peters, Daniel Cudmore, Ellen Page and Booboo Stewart. Bryan Singer directs the film in theaters on May 23, 2014!

Source: trask-industries

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

