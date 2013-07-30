350 SHARES Share Tweet

Super director Christopher Nolan has added two new actors to his upcoming film Interstellar. David Oyelowo (Jack Reacher, Lee Daniels’ The Butler) and David Gyasi (Cloud Atlas) have joined the cast that includes Hollywood heavyweights such as Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, Bill Irwin, Casey Affleck, Mackenzie Foy, John Lithgow, Topher Grace, and Wes Bentley. – WOW!

So what’s the film about?

Not much is known but here’s a synopsis from IMDB.

An exploration of physicist Kip Thorne’s theories of gravity fields, wormholes and several hypotheses that Albert Einstein was never able to prove.

Interstellar opens in theaters on November 7, 2014.