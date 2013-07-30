THE FLASH Live-Action TV Series is Coming to the CW

Deadline is reporting that because of to the success of the CW’s Arrow TV series, Warner Bros. is getting ready to begin production on a live-action show centered around the DC Comics character The Flash. According to the website the project will be officially announced today to the TCA.

The pilot episode for The Flash is said to be directed by David Nutter, who directed both the pilots for Arrow and Smallville. Both shows have been highly successful for the network so that’s no surprise.

As The Green Arrow and The Flash both enjoy a TV shows and Superman and Batman gear up for a Man of Steel sequel, fans still await for Warner Bros to do something with Wonder Woman. Let’s hope we get news on that next.

Who’s ready for The Flash?