Nuke the Fridge Exclusive: Follow Up Interview with 300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE Actor Rodrigo Santoro (Xerxes)

At the end of the “300: Rise of an Empire” press conference at Comic-Con, Nuke the Fridge’s own Namtar had a chance to quickly chat with actor Rodrigo Santoro who plays the Persian God King Xerxes in the film. I will go on record and say Santoro is a likeable and personable guy who has a great sense of humor. I really enjoyed talking with him, even if it was only for a moment. Read on!

Namtar: Are we going to see how kind Xerxes really is in this film (“300: Rise of an Empire”?)

Santoro: You see how human he is.

Namtar: Okay.

Santoro: That’s the whole thing.

Namtar: I know he is taking revenge for his father.

Santoro: Yes! (Surprised) Was that revealed?

Namtar: No, that’s history. I taught six grade history.

Santoro: Yes, not everything is, but that’s correct. You see a different side of him.

Namtar: Thank you sir. I love your performance.

Santoro: Thank you.

I felt this turned out to be a Stuttering John interview moment for myself, but I have to say once more, Rodrigo Santoro is awesome and he has a lot of patience. To wrap this up, I am actually excited about this film. I did teach one year of sixth grade English/Social Studies and I’d like to see how close the filmmakers do come to the actual historical events in this action/drama.

Here is the storyline for “300: Rise of an Empire.”

After the victory over Leonidas’ 300, the Persian Army under the command of Xerxes marches north towards the major Greek city-states. The Democratic city of Athens, first on the path of Xerxes’ army, bases its strength on its fleet, led by Admiral Themistocles. Themistocles is forced to an unwilling alliance with the traditional rival of Athens, oligarchic Sparta, whose might lies with its superior infantry troops. But Xerxes still reigns supreme in numbers over land and sea.

"300: Rise of an Empire" will hit theaters on March 7, 2014. The film stars Sullivan Stapleton, Lena Headey, Eva Green, Rodrigo Santoro, and others. Zach Snyder and Kurt Johnstad wrote the screenplay based on the graphic novel "Xerxes" by Frank Miller. Noam Murro directs.

