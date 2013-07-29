World War Z to play in IMAX 3D beginning on August 2nd.

Paramount Pictures has announced that they are re-releasing World War Z on IMAX 3D for one week only beginning on August 2nd. The film has become a big summer hit grossing over $460 million since it opened in theaters. The studio claims that demand for an IMAX 3D release was high so they decided to go through with it.

Read the press release below:

IMAX Corporation, along with Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions in association with Hemisphere Media Capital and GK Films, today announced that due to overwhelming demand, the hit film World War Z starring Brad Pitt has been digitally re-mastered into the immersive IMAX® 3D format and will be released into select IMAX® theatres domestically for the first time for a one-week engagement beginning Aug. 2. World War Z has captivated audiences worldwide – grossing more than $460 million since its launch on June 2. The film has already played in select IMAX theatres internationally.

World War Z revolves around an ex-United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Pitt), who traverses the world in a race against time to stop a pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatening to decimate humanity itself. The film stars Pitt, Mireille Enos and James Badge Dale.

Paramount Pictures and Skydance Production present, in association with Hemisphere Media Capital and GK Films, a Plan B Entertainment/2DUX2 Production World War Z is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Drew Goddard & Damon Lindelof, and screen story by Matthew Michael Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. Based on the novel by Max Brooks. Produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ian Bryce.

The IMAX 3D release of World War Z has been digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.