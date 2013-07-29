D23 is almost here and Disney gives more info on what fans can expect

Disney has already announced animation and live action panel presentations for the D23 Expo taking place at the Anaheim Convention Center the weekend of August 9th. Today the mega media giant announced a few exciting new programing additions and confirmed one spectacular add-on to the Let the Adventures Begin: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios presentation.

Last week Nuke The Fridge said Captain America: The Winter Soldier would be part of their live action panel; today, disney confirmed our suspicions adding the film which drew great reaction with the Comic-Con crowd to the live action studio panel. Still no solid word on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television show but with its debut only a few months away it would almost be impossible to think it wouldn’t have a presence in some form at the show.

Also announced today are:

Inside the Ice: The Art of Disney’s Frozen – Walt Disney Animation Studios’ big-screen comedy adventure Frozen, with its icy setting and colorful cast of characters, presented breathtaking opportunities, plus a few challenges for filmmakers. Join the team behind the movie for an exclusive look at the art and animation of Frozen. (Saturday, August 10, 10:30 a.m.

The Art of The Good Dinosaur – Pixar Animation Studios’ latest feature explores what might have happened if the cataclysmic asteroid that forever changed life on Earth actually missed the planet completely and giant dinosaurs never became extinct. Take a closer look at this imaginative world of possibility and the artistry and production design behind it. (Saturday, August 10, 3 p.m.)

Toy Story OF TERROR! and the Motivation Behind Pixar’s Short Form Content – From toys on vacation to tow-riffic four wheelers, Pixar keeps some of their most beloved characters alive and well through short-form content. Angus MacLane, director of Toy Story OF TERROR!, a new adventure featuring Woody, Buzz and the Toy Story gang set for release on TV this fall; producer Galyn Susman; and other Pixar short-form filmmakers share their experiences and discuss the exciting challenges of expanding the worlds of these characters loved by audiences across the globe. (Saturday, August 10, 5 p.m.)

Pixar: Doing Our Homework – Research is an integral part of the filmmaking process, and with a story in hand, Pixar artists set out to become experts, immersing themselves in places, people and experiences that inspire and inform their filmmaking, whether it be spirited Scots, delectable French cuisine, or deep sea adventures. (Friday, August 9, 6 p.m.)

Women of Pixar – Jessie. Dory. Sally. Merida. Although they never cross paths and exist in different worlds, these iconic Pixar females have one thing in common: girl power. Meet a dynamic group of women from Pixar, whose experience and success at the studio have helped craft some of the most memorable animated films in recent history. They will share stories from their journeys and the lessons they have learned along the way. (Sunday, August 11, 1 p.m.)

Expo attendees will also have access to an Exclusive Screening of Disney’s Planes in 3D, featuring an introduction by some very special guests. (Friday, August 9, 3 p.m.)

As Disney welcomes Lucasfilm into the family, fans will have a chance to delve deep in the Star Wars universe with “Crash Course in the Force: Star Wars Saga 101,” an immersive journey into the rich history of the worldwide phenomenon, led by Lucasfilm’s resident authority Pablo Hidalgo. (Saturday, August 10, 5 p.m.)

The exhibit floor will also see some excitement with these additions: