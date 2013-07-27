Once again, it’s Furyan Friday and the clock is ticking down until September when “Riddick” hits theaters. Today features everyone’s favorite ruler of the dark, Richard B. Riddick, in his own Motion Comic voiced by actor Vin Diesel. This is a must see. It ties into the upcoming Riddick film and will offer a bridge of sorts for fans to follow. Check it out!





RiddickTheMovie #RIDDICK 4h

#FF | #FuryanFriday #FollowFriday @kateesackhoff @DaveBautista @UniversalPics @nolanfunk | pic.twitter.com/m2AUsl7mjq

Here is the storyline for the film.

Betrayed by his own kind and left for dead on a desolate planet, Riddick fights for survival against alien predators and becomes more powerful and dangerous than ever before. Soon bounty hunters from throughout the galaxy descend on Riddick only to find themselves pawns in his greater scheme for revenge. With his enemies right where he wants them, Riddick unleashes a vicious attack of vengeance before returning to his home planet of Furya to save it from destruction.

“Riddick” will arrive in theaters on September 6th. The film stars Vin Diesel, Karl Urban, Katee Sackhoff, Nolan Gerard Funk, Dave Bautista, Noah Danby, Jordi Mollà, Bokeem Woodbine, Antoinette Kalaj, Raoul Trujillo, Lani Minella, Keri Hilson, Neil Napier, Matt Nable, and Conrad Pla. Oliver Butcher and Stephen Cornwell wrote the screenplay, from a story by David Twohy based on characters created by Jim Wheat and Ken Wheat. David Twohy directs.

Source: Universal Pictures, Vin Diesel, IGN