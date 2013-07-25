467 SHARES Share Tweet

DARK HORSE TEAMS WITH LEGENDARY PUBLISHER RUSS COCHRAN TO PUBLISH THE EC COMICS LIBRARY!

As announced during the Diamond Retailer Lunch at Comic-Con 2013, the publishing maverick Dark Horse Comics, known for the best in both new and original material as well as archiving comics’ most important works, announced one of its biggest undertakings yet!

Dark Horse will work with comics luminary Russ Cochran, under the careful guidance of Cathy Gaines, to continue this legacy with the release ofTales from the Crypt Volume 4 in October, with Vault of Horror Volume 3 following in January!

Each volume will be digitally recolored, using Marie Severin’s original colors as a guide. Tales from the Crypt Volume 4 collects issues #35–#40, featuring stories drawn by all-star comic artists Jack Davis, Joe Orlando, Jack Kamen, Graham Ingels, George Evans, Reed Crandall, Bill Elder, and Bernie Krigstein!

Without question, Bill Gaines’s Entertaining Comics produced some of the greatest works in the history of the medium, from the likes of such industry legends as Jack Davis, Wally Wood, and many, many more. EC Comics produced many of the 1950s’ most controversial and talked-about works, including such legendary anthologies as Two-Fisted Tales, Weird Fantasy, and of course, Tales from the Crypt.

This will mark undoubtedly bring the classic stories of Tales From The Crypt to a new generation and one that might only remember the late night TV show.

Tales from the Crypt Volume 4 arrives on sale at finer comic shops everywhere for $49.99 on October 30, 2013, just in time for Halloween!

