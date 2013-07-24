Xbox Takes Another Step Towards Getting in this Console Race

Today Microsoft announced it would no longer require independent game developers to have a publisher for releasing games on the Xbox One. To push the announcement one step further, they also said every Xbox One console would act as a “debug unit” meaning the systems will play games still in development. In a statement provided today Vice President Marc Whitten stated:

“Our vision is that every person can be a creator. That every Xbox One can be used for development. That every game and experience can take advantage of all of the features of Xbox One and Xbox Live. This means self-publishing. This means Kinect, the cloud, achievements. This means great discoverability on Xbox Live. We’ll have more details on the program and the timeline at Gamescom in August.”

This comes as the latest in a string of Microsoft’s policy reversals that started after E3 when the company revealed it would fully support used games. In addition a few weeks ago many developers came forward saying they were no longer being charged for releasing game patches on the Xbox 360, signaling a change in Microsoft’s attitude toward the indie community.

The move will attract many independent developers who, before, radically came out in support of the PlayStation 4 because they wouldn’t have the same hoops to jump through as with the Xbox One. With every system being capable of helping them to publish games without the aid of special add ons, the Xbox One may have just found that olive branch to extend towards the independent game community. We’ll know more when Gamerscom rolls around in August and we may finally have our final answers on just what the final features will be for the Xbox One when it ships to consumers this November.

Are you still on board with PS4? Has Microsoft won you over with this one?