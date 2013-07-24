Hello, fellow Fridge Nukers, Bradfield reporting from Marvel Studios’ Red Carpet at Comic-Con 2013…

Sort of… Well… Not really at all. You see, a funny thing happened on the way to San Diego. Of the four passes awarded to Nuke the Fridge by the good people in the Comic-Con offices, three of them went to yours truly, Namtar, and our fearless leader, Louis Love – and one for the New Guy. Space at the Marvel Red Carpet and Press Conference was limited. So naturally, the one pass approved by Marvel Studios was given (by Marvel) to “the new guy,” our official Staff Photographer, Carlos Duncan. And what better way to get your feet wet working for a new magazine than by dipping them into a lake of fire!

“Hi – your first assignment is to photograph some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the red carpet for Marvel Studios’ big announcements!”

No big deal, right? Well, our boy rose to the occasion, and the results are below.

Please click on the images below to enlarge them.

