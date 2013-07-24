Hello, fellow Fridge Nukers, Bradfield reporting from Marvel Studios’ Red Carpet at Comic-Con 2013…
Sort of… Well… Not really at all. You see, a funny thing happened on the way to San Diego. Of the four passes awarded to Nuke the Fridge by the good people in the Comic-Con offices, three of them went to yours truly, Namtar, and our fearless leader, Louis Love – and one for the New Guy. Space at the Marvel Red Carpet and Press Conference was limited. So naturally, the one pass approved by Marvel Studios was given (by Marvel) to “the new guy,” our official Staff Photographer, Carlos Duncan. And what better way to get your feet wet working for a new magazine than by dipping them into a lake of fire!
“Hi – your first assignment is to photograph some of Hollywood’s biggest stars on the red carpet for Marvel Studios’ big announcements!”
No big deal, right? Well, our boy rose to the occasion, and the results are below.
We were all hoping the back side of Samuel L. Jackson’s t-shirt said “Nick Fury”…
For playing the biggest villain in the Marvel Universe so far, Tom “Loki” Hiddleston is a hell of a nice guy
The ever lovely Zoe Saldana who will be playing Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy
It doesn’t matter what planet they’re on, Rooker and Bautista are the baddest-ass tough guys in the universe
America’s Greatest Character Actor, and a contender for “All-Time Cinema Badass” Michael Rooker will be playing old school Guardian, Yondu
Lee Pace [Ronan the Accuser] with former Doctor Who companion, Karen Gillan [Nebula] sporting a new do
GotG’s Ronan the Accuser, Lee Pace
Marvel’s Main Man at the Movies, Kevin Feige
CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIER directors, the Brothers Russo, Joe and Anthony
Guardians of the Galaxy’s guardian Angel, director James Gunn
Left to Right: Benecio Del Toro, Lee Pace, Karen Gillan, and Djimon Hounsou
Newcomer to the Marvel Movie Univers – Emily Van Camp as Agent 13
Where Pace accuses, Djimon Hounsou’s Korath the Pursuer will…
The Guardians’ Drax the Destroyer, Dave Bautista urges the crowd to Make Mine Marvel
Cobie “Maria Hill” Smulders
Starlord and Gamorra – Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana
Fresh off of being cast as Peter Quill/Starlord – Chris Pratt made the scene
Chris “Captain America” Evans
Cap and Black Widow – Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansonn
The Collector and the Pursuer
The notion that the Collector will be in Guardians of the Galaxy is great – Benicio Del Toro playing him? Divine
The Falcon and Crossbones – or as they’re more commonly known, Anthony Mackie and Frank Grillo
