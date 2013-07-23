Rumors Come and Go: J.J. Abrams Still Directing STAR WARS 7

Rumors Come and Go: J.J. Abrams Still Directing STAR WARS 7

Louis Love here from Galaxy Far Far Away…

For some reason over the weekend at or a bit after San Diego Comic-Con a rumor emerged that director J.J. Abrams was dropping out of directing Star Wars Episode 7. The rumor got so big that now Lucasfilm has issued a statement disproving the whole scenario.

Here’s what they said:

“There is no truth to the rumor. J.J. is having a great time working on the script and is looking forward to going into production next year.”

So there you have it “J.J. is having a great time” and “Everything is proceeding as for-seen” like Emperor Palpatine would say.

On thing that is a fact about Star Wars at Comic-Con is that their presentation was not very impressive this year. Perhaps Disney/Lucasfilm is gearing up for something BIG at D23? Who knows.

