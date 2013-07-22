700 SHARES Share Tweet

Nuke the Fridge Interview with Actress Sharni Vinson from YOU’RE NEXT at Comic-Con 2013

San Diego is a town that never sleeps during Comic-Con. Panels, interviews, parties and other events are going on 24/7. On Thursday morning at the Hotel Indigo, Lionsgate invited Nuke the Fridge to interview Australian actress Sharni Vinson from the highly anticipated horror/thriller “You’re Next.” Here is what the incredibly versatile and beautiful actress had to say.

Nuke the Fridge: You have a background in dance, stunts, martial arts and fighting, did this help you with the role as Erin? And if so, how did it benefit you?

Vinson: Yes it did. I grew up very much an athlete, I was a swimmer, a dancer and horse rider… I enjoy training and it’s gratifying to be physical. While I wanted to do it all, I mean, I did do all my own stunts except for the jump out the window and I begged them, I begged them that I could do that. I love the whole physical thing. It keeps me on my toes, it keeps me awake, it keeps me alive.

Nuke the Fridge: What was the most difficult scene for you?

Vinson: Adam had this great way of directing, especially during the family dinner scene with the arrow coming through the window. He was just going to let the scene play out without cutting. So, he told the actors to do what would come natural for their characters. As soon as the arrow came through the window, I dove under the table, not realizing that Wendy (Glenn) had made it under there before me. She was wearing these long spiked heels and my right eye went straight into her heel. Let’s just say I didn’t want to ruin Adam’s take, but I yelled, “Cut!” My eye was bleeding and they patched me up, but they couldn’t shoot my close up for a few days.

Nuke the Fridge: Will there be a part two?

Vinson: I wasn’t aware of there being a second part to the film.

Nuke the Fridge: Is this your first time at Comic-Com?

Vinson: Yes.

Nuke the Fridge: Are you aware that there is a line wrapped around the Lionsgate booth inside Comic-Con to get the “You’re Next” poster?

Vinson: (giggle) No.

Here is the storyline for the film.

When the Davison family comes under attack during their wedding anniversary getaway, the gang of mysterious killers soon learns that one of victims harbors a secret talent for fighting back.

“You’re Next” will open in theaters on August 23rd. The film stars Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, Wendy Glenn, AJ Bowen, Joe Swanberg, Margaret Laney, Amy Seimetz, Ti West, Rob Moran, Barbara Crampton, L. C. Holt, Simon Barrett and Lane Hughes. Simon Barrett wrote the screenplay, while Adam Wingard directs.

Source: Nuke the Fridge