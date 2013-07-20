Caliburn24 here at the Neptune High reunion.

Marshmallows, that is fans of Veronica Mars, the Comic Con brought our first sneak peek at the Veronica Mars movie Friday night. It’s time to return to Neptune, California and catch up with Veronica. The sneak peek brings an epic feeling of the ending of the show and movie picking up with the now adult Veronica whom creator, Rob Thomas, describes as a “post modern Nancy Drew.” There’s some clips of the filming of the movie. Sprinkled throughout are actors, Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Sam Huntington, and Kristen Bell (Veronica Mars herself). She says, “Fans are cool, but Veronica Mars fans are awesome. That’s just kinda how it works.” There are clips shown about the Kickstarter videos of the cast.

The sneak peek of the movie shows Veronica interviewed by Jamie Lee Curtis at a corporate office. She is now a New York lawyer. Veronica meets Weevil (Enrico Colantoni) again and she is stunned when he mentions his wife. She returns to what looks like a Neptune High reunion to which her friend says, “It actually does sit on a hellmouth.”

The Veronica Mars panel brought creator, Rob Thomas, as well as the cast; Kristen Bell, Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Francis Capra, Percy Daggs III, Ryan Hansen, Tina Majorino and Chris Powell. Thomas said at the panel, “I can tell you Veronica has not worked as a private detective since the last time you saw her. Part of this movie is her getting back into this life she thought she left behind.”