Avengers, Re-Assemble in THE AVENGERS: AGE OF ULTRON by Aaron Bagamaspad

Following its 2012 blockbuster, Marvel has revealed the full title for the highly anticipated sequel to The Avengers at San Diego Comic Con. Earth’s mightiest heroes will come together once again to fend off a new force of evil in The Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Just as Marvel’s Comic Con panel was coming to an end, director Joss Whedon took center stage and announced, “I don’t really have anything to say, but I have one thing to add.” And thus the short teaser was premiered.

Ultron, written by Roy Thomas and and illustrated by John Buscema, first appeared Marvel’s Avengers comics in the late 1960’s and was then revived for a 10-comic series fittingly named Age of Ultron in March earlier this year.

In his most recent crossover publication, the villainous Ultron took over earth and managed to kill a large portion of its superheroes. According to Marvel, he is “a criminally insane rogue sentient robot dedicated to conquest and the extinction of humanity.”

But for those of you wondering, “What about Thanos?” It is speculated that the character seen in the mid-credits sequence in The Avengers will make an appearance in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy due to his association with Korath the Pursuer.

After the panel, IGN caught up with Marvel Studios’ president and producer Kevin Feige to clear the air. ”I think somebody on the panel today – on the Guardians of the Galaxy surprise panel – let loose that Thanos is a part of the movie. He is. Thanos plays a part in Guardians of the Galaxy as a mastermind. He very much exists at nearly another plane than any other characters and we have big plans for him over the course of a long long time.”

Feige went on and confirmed everything with, “Well, absolutely. We saw him smirking at us at the end of the first Avengers. Next time we see him will be in Guardians.”

The playing field has been set and Age of Ultron is expected to debut on May 1, 2015 putting an end Phase 2 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Sources: Huffingtonpost, Vulture.com, Cosmic Book News

