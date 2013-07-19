Caliburn24 here at the edge of the Verse.

One of the big announcements at Comic Con is the Firefly Online game. It is set for release in summer 2014 from Fox Digital Entertainment. The last time we saw the crew of Firefly was in 2005’s Serenity film. The story continued in comic book form with the Serenity limited series in 2005 and Serenity: Better Days limited series in 2008, the one-shot, Float Out, written by Patton Oswalt in 2010, and the graphic novel, Serenity: The Shepherd’s Tale (2010).

The press release at keepflying.com noted the game platforms: Firefly Online

(FFO) is a multi-user, social online role-playing game that will initially be available for smartphones and tablets, including those based on iOS and Android operating systems.” The release goes on to describing the game, “Players take on the role of a ship captain as they hire a crew and lead missions, while trading with and competing against millions of other players like themselves. Much like the crew of Serenity, the Firefly-class transport ship featured in the origina show, players must do whatever it takes to survive in the Verse: find a crew, find a job and keep flying.” It will be great to put on that browncoat and get back in the Verse.

Trailer: https://www.keepflying.com/#