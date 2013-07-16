To go to Comic-Con International with conventional popcult shopping purposes is a bit like dancing with a relative: there’s nothing wrong with it, but what’s the point? No, we’re all there for a reason, and it’s exclusives. They can come in the form of a limited edition action figure, freebies like posters and comics, or in rare situations, access.

The latter is the foundation of a joint venture between Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim and Farmer’s Insurance. Starting at 10am Thursday, you know, the opening bell for Con, fans of CN’s late night lineup have the opportunity for unparalleled access to their favorite shows and stars in the form of a “custom, premium pamphlet,” outlining not only Con panels and events, but off-site action as well, including live special Comic-Con tapings of The Eric Andre Show and Hot Package.

According to Adult Swim:

Randomly included in select pamphlets during the first day will be 10 “Adult Swim’s Get to a Better State Sweepstakes” golden tickets, which will grant one lucky fan plus one guest V.I.P. status for a host of Adult Swim happenings at this year’s con, including guaranteed seating at the network’s show panels, streamlined access to the Adult Swim Funhouse and free tickets to The Eric Andre Show Live! + Hot Package Live! performance at the House of Blues on Saturday, July 20. Full rules, including eligibility, will be available at the Adult Swim booth (#3721) and online at AdultSwimPresents.com.

Included in the festivities is Adult Swim’s first ever costume contest.