All-New “Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter” Featured on

THIS YEAR’S #1 WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE HIT

ON 2-DISC BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK

MARVEL’S IRON MAN 3

Other bonus features include an exclusive look into Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World,” behind-the-scenes featurette “Iron Man 3 Unmasked,” in which the film’s cast and crew offer a crash course in epic movie-making, Marvel-style, and much more!

This fall, the highest-grossing movie of the year, Marvel’s “Iron Man 3,” launches on HD Digital 3D and HD Digital September 3, 2013, and on 3-Disc 3D Blu-ray Super Set, 2-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack with Digital Copy, 2-Disc Blu-ray Combo Pack, DVD, SD Digital and On-Demand platforms September 24, 2013, featuring top-flight bonus features, including the all-new “Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter”. Called “bold” (Reelz), “brilliant” (moviefanatic.com), and “the best ‘Iron Man’ yet” (Access Hollywood), this blockbuster third chapter in the Iron Man series pits the brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against his ultimate enemy, The Mandarin, for the year’s most spectacular action adventure!

Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” has earned a record-breaking $1.2 billion dollars in theaters worldwide, making it the biggest hit in the Iron Man series and the fifth highest grossing feature film of all time. Now, viewers everywhere can experience the action-packed excitement on Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Copy, featuring “Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter,” the fourth entry in the fan-favorite “One-Shot” series. Starring Hayley Atwell as Peggy Carter of Marvel’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” “Agent Carter” takes place after the events of “The First Avenger” and offers the latest exciting expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other bonus features include an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World,” which shows off the spectacular new worlds, unforgettable characters, and pulse-pounding thrills of the upcoming blockbuster movie, and two behind-the-scenes featurettes “Iron Man 3 Unmasked,” in which the film’s cast and crew offer a crash course in epic movie-making, Marvel-style, and “Deconstructing The Scene: Attack On Air Force One,” which allows viewers to jump right into the excitement of creating one of the film’s most memorable action sequences.

Additional extras include a Gag Reel, Deleted & Extended Scenes, and Audio Commentary with Screenwriter Drew Pearce & Screeenwriter/Director Shane Black.

The full range of Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” home entertainment offerings and bonus features are as follows:

ABOUT MARVEL’S IRON MAN 3

Synopsis: Marvel Studios’ “Iron Man 3” pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds. When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: Does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?

Starring Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Don Cheadle, Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, Stephanie Szostak, James Badge Dale, with Jon Favreau and Ben Kingsley, “Iron Man 3” is directed by Shane Black from a screenplay by Drew Pearce & Shane Black and is based on Marvel’s iconic Super Hero Iron Man, who first appeared on the pages of “Tales of Suspense” (#39) in 1963 and had his solo comic book debut with “The Invincible Iron Man” (#1) in May of 1968.

“Iron Man 3” is presented by Marvel Studios in association with Paramount Pictures and DMG Entertainment. Marvel Studios’ President Kevin Feige is producing and Jon Favreau, Louis D’Esposito, Charles Newirth, Victoria Alonso, Stephen Broussard, Alan Fine, Stan Lee and Dan Mintz are executive producers.

Distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the film earned the second biggest domestic opening of all time with $174.1M, crossed the $1 billion global box office threshold in 23 days of release, and currently stands as the #5 worldwide release of all time.

ABOUT MARVEL ENTERTAINMENT, LLC

Marvel Entertainment, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is one of the world’s most prominent character-based entertainment companies, built on a proven library of over 8,000 characters featured in a variety of media over seventy years. Marvel utilizes its character franchises in entertainment, licensing and publishing. For more information visit marvel.com.

ABOUT THE WALT DISNEY STUDIOS:

For more than 85 years, The Walt Disney Studios has been the foundation on which The Walt Disney Company was built. Today, the Studio brings quality movies, music and stage plays to consumers throughout the world. Feature films are released under the following banners: Disney, including Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios; Disneynature; Marvel Studios; and Touchstone Pictures, the banner under which live-action films from DreamWorks Studios are distributed. The Disney Music Group encompasses the Walt Disney Records and Hollywood Records labels, as well as Disney Music Publishing. The Disney Theatrical Group produces and licenses live events, including Disney on Broadway, Disney On Ice and Disney Live!