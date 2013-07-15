In celebration of the upcoming release of OBLIVION on Blu-ray and DVD on 8/6/13, here is a new image of a post-apocalyptic 2017 San Diego Convention Center in ruins, created by Andree Wallin, the concept illustrator for OBLIVION.

Universal City, California, June 4, 2013 – On a desolate, nearly ruined future Earth, Tom Cruise (Mission Impossible Franchise) and Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight Rises, Wanted) star in the ground-breaking cinematic event Oblivion, a visually stunning, post-Apocalyptic thriller. A glimpse of a perilous future from visionary filmmaker Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy) and the producers of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Oblivion is “unlike anything you’ve ever seen” (Moviefanatic’s Joel Amos), as one man confronts his mysterious past in a journey of redemption and discovery.

Based on Kosinski’s acclaimed graphic novel, the film also stars Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace, Seven Psychopaths), Andrea Riseborough (W.E., Happy-Go-Lucky), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Mama, “Game of Thrones”) and Oscar®-winner Melissa Leo (The Fighter, Frozen River). Oblivion will be available on Digital July 23, 2013 as well as Blu-ray™ Combo Pack with DVD, Digital including UltraViolet™, and On Demand on August 6, 2013, from Universal Studios Home Entertainment.

It is 2077 and Earth has been decimated. Jack Harper (Tom Cruise) is a drone repairman on the evacuated planet, working with his partner Vika (Andrea Riseborough) to salvage vital resources. As their assignment approaches its final days, Jack rescues a beautiful stranger (Olga Kurylenko) from a downed spacecraft, triggering a chain of events that forces him to question everything he thought he knew and leaves humanity’s fate in his hand. Intense, spectacular, and exciting (Scott Mantz, Access Hollywood), Oblivion combines a taut and original story with mind-bending special effects for an epic adventure that shouldn’t be missed.

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack allows fans to view Oblivion anytime, anywhere on the platform of their choice. It includes a Blu-ray™ disc, a DVD, and Digital including UltraViolet™ for the ultimate, complete viewing experience.

· Blu-ray™ disc unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring perfect hi-def picture and hi-def sound.

· DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

· UltraViolet™ is a revolutionary new way for fans to collect their movies and TV shows in the cloud. UltraViolet™ lets consumers instantly stream and download to tablets, smartphones, computers and TVs, including iPad®, iPhone®, Android™ and more.

· Also includes Digital Copy.

Bonus Features on Blu-rayTM and DVD

· Feature Commentary with Tom Cruise and director Joseph Kosinski

· Deleted Scenes

· Promise of a New World: The Making of Oblivion—A comprehensive and thought-provoking multi-part feature covering the making of Oblivion, including:

o Destiny – Looks inside the conceptualization, development and pre-production of Oblivion and the planning that went into the Herculean task of shooting the epic film.

o Voyage – Follows the creation of the amazing Bubble Ship from its early design conception to its journey around the world. (Blu-rayTM exclusive)

o Combat – Explores the film’s ground-breaking action and death-defying stunts, all performed by one of the most popular movie stars in the world. (Blu-rayTM exclusive)

o Illusion – Focuses on the film’s post-production and dazzling visual effects.

o Harmony – Delves into the innovative musical world of M83.

· M83 Isolated Score—Watch the entire film accompanied by the evocative music track.

SYNOPSIS:

This groundbreaking cinematic event stars Tom Cruise as Jack Harper, the lone security repairman stationed on a desolate, nearly-ruined future Earth. When he rescues a beautiful stranger from a downed spacecraft, her arrival triggers a nonstop chain of events that forces him to question everything he knows, and leaves humanity’s fate in his hands. Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman joins Cruise in this “visually stunning” (Pete Hammond, MOVIELINE,) explosive story from the director of TRON: Legacy and the producer of Rise of the Planet of the Apes.

CAST AND FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko, Andrea Riseborough, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Melissa Leo

Directed by: Joseph Kosinski

Based on the Graphic Novel by: Joseph Kosinski

Screenplay by: Karl Gajdusek, Michael deBruyn

Executive Producers: Jesse Berger, Dave Morrison

Producers: Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Barry Levine, Duncan Henderson

Director of Photography: Claudio Miranda

Production Designer: Darren Gilford

Editor: Richard Francis-Bruce

Costume Designer: Marlene Stewart

Music by: M83

