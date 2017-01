A new Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. teaser photo reveals Security Level 7. The image, released by ABC, is part of a large presentation the show will have at SDCC 2013.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episode 1.1, “Pilot” will air on ABC August 2013. The episode stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na, Brett Dalton, Chloe Bennet, Iain De Caestecker, Elizabeth Henstridge, Shannon Lucio, J. August Richards and is directed by Joss Whedon.