NTF Exclusive: Aaron Eckhart in Talks for Marvel Movie Role – Who Should He Play?

With the rumors of Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing Doctor Strange via Latino-Review, it looks like Marvel is trying to snag some good DC movie actors lately. Now thanks to our interview another DC alumni may be added to the list.

During a press interview for the film Erased our very own Louis Love asked lead actor, Aaron Eckhart , if there was a chance of him and Christopher Nolan reuniting in a film.

Eckhart, who played Two Face/Harvey Dent in The Dark Knight, responded by saying that “Chris hasn’t called” but he knows Marvel is interested in working with him.

In the video Eckhart also had an opinion on Robert Downey Jr.’s take on Iron Man plus he added comments on his experiences working with Heath Ledger as The Joker.

