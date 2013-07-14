Nuke the Fridge Will Screen Blake Edwards’ THE PINK PANTHER STRIKES AGAIN This Tuesday!

Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on July 16th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for Peter Sellers as the bumbling Chief Inspector Clouseau in “The Pink Panther Strikes Again.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

Remember this famous quote: “Does your dog bite?”