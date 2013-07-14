Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on July 16th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California for Peter Sellers as the bumbling Chief Inspector Clouseau in “The Pink Panther Strikes Again.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.
Foothill Cinema
854 E. Alosta
Azusa, CA 91702
626.334.6007
Remember this famous quote: “Does your dog bite?”