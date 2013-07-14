Known as the second most recognized trophy in the world, behind the Oscar statuette, the San Diego Comic-Con Award for Best Costume/Cosplay (in the category as Audience Favorite) is sponsored by the Frank and Son Collectible Show.

These trophies have been presented to winners since they were first introduced in 2005. Sitting above only a few fireplaces, these crystalline beauties are a marvel to look at. With Comic-Con etched into the glass, the award truly boasts about the winner’s recognition at the largest comic book convention in the world. In addition to the trophy, Frank and Son Collectible Show makes the pot even sweeter by giving the winner a cool $1,000 cash prize.

So if you wanna participate in the event or just be in the audience click HERE for more info.

Nuke The Fridge has the first look at San Diego Comic Con Masquerade grand prize below!

Of all San Diego events, nothing is more anticipated by science fiction and fantasy fans than the San Diego Comic-Con.

Frank & Son Collectible Show was started back in 1988 as a way for collectors to have a way to buy, sell, and trade their collectibles. It all started with 5,000 square feet of extra space at the Frank & Son Trucking Co. and it continues to grow… The show now spans over 65,000 square feet with over 350 dealers and is known around the world.For over 20 years Frank & Son’s has been the premier weekly collectible show in the U.S. From comic books, anime, gaming and toy collectibles to sports, celebrity and movie memorabilia – if you can’t find it anywhere else it will be here. Centrally located to Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and Ventura Counties off the 60 freeway in the City of Industry, CA – Frank & Son’s is sure to have something for everyone. Looking for a place to take the family for the weekend? Look no further.By the time you enter most collectible shows or signing events you’ve already spent an amount of money that could be used to expand your collection. At Frank and Son’s admission and parking will always be free.

General Information

Parking and admission are always FREE!

Regular show hours are Wednesdays 3pm-9pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm.

For more information on the show please give us a call (909) 444-7955

Frank and Son is located at 19649 San Jose Ave., Industry, California 91748