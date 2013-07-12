IDW has announced that they will publish a six issue series to unlock the secrets and origin of the evil Khan, which tie-in to the hit film “Star Trek: Into Darkness.” Screenwriter Roberto Orci will oversee the project, which will be handled by the veteran Star Trek team writer Mike Johnson and artist Claudia Balboni.

Here’s what Johnson had to say about the Star Trek comic book.

“We’re traveling back in time to show Khan’s rise to power and give fans their first look at the legendary Eugenics Wars. As the series unfolds we will see the events that led to Khan leaving Earth aboard the Botany Bay, and then jump forward to witness his awakening in the future by Admiral Marcus.”

Chris Ryall, IDW’s Chief Creative Officer/Editor-in-Chief followed up with this statement.

“Much like the way the Star Trek: Countdown comic book and our follow-up Nero miniseries helped flesh out that character after the first Star Trek movie, Khan will add dimension and depth to this new iteration one of the most classic villains in all of Star Trek lore.”

In addition to “KHAN,” the only place to continue the epic story of J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek film universe is in the pages of IDW Publishing’s ongoing Star Trek series. Also available is the collection of “STAR TREK: COUNTDOWN TO DARKNESS,” the exclusive prequel mini-series leading into the hit film.

If that weren’t enough, the full run of the STAR TREK ongoing series has been filled with “Easter eggs” leading in to the new film! Fans without possession of a secret-unlocking tricorder are urged to pore over the first twenty issues of Star Trek.

Johnson closed by saying.

“Now that Into Darkness is in theaters, fans reading the ongoing series from issue #1 will pick up on details, both specific and thematic, that set up the movie and the stories that follow it.”

“STAR TREK: KHAN” is a licensed product of CBS Consumer Products.

Source: IDW