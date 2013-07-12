Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures will host a panel for the highly anticipated adventure/family/fantasy “Seventh Son” at this year’s Comic-Con in San Diego. The panel will take place in the infamous Hall H on Saturday, July 20 at 10:45 a.m. In the poster, actress Alicia Vikander tries to show that there are some witches that are good. This is the second of many posters that may be released at the convention. Check out this one-sheet as well as the one of Kit Harington posted earlier today!

wbpictures Warner Bros Pictures 6h

“We’re not all evil, you know.” The bewitching #AliciaVikander in #SeventhSon. @Legendary pic.twitter.com/gKhbgyaNow

Here is the storyline for the film.

Master John Gregory (Jeff Bridges) a seventh son of a seventh son and the local Spook has protected the country from witches, dragons, demons, boggarts, ghouls and all manner of things that go bump in the night. However, John is not young anymore and he has been seeking out an apprentice to carry on his trade, most have failed to survive. The last hope for the country is a young farmer’s son named Thomas Ward (Ben Barnes.) Will he survive the training that so many others have failed at in order to become a Spook? Should he trust the girl with pointy shoes? How can Thomas stand a chance against Mother Malkin (Julianne Moore) the most dangerous witch in the country ? This is the first in a series of chilling tales known as the “Wardstone Chronicles.”

“Seventh Son” is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2014. The film stars Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Antje Traue, Kit Harington, Ben Barnes, Olivia Williams, Djimon Hounsou, Alicia Vikander, Jason Scott Lee, Gerard Plunkett, Zahf Paroo, Faustino Di Bauda, Billy Wickman, Timothy Webber, Fraser Aitcheson, Sean Carey, Candice-May Langlois, Loyd Catlett, Carmel Amit, Taya Clyne, Jim Shield, Primo Allon, Lilah Fitzgerald, Brenda McDonald, Julian Black Antelope, Luc Roderique, Thai-Hoa Le, Isabelle Landry, Yaroslav Poverlo, Duffy and Marcel Bridges. Max Borenstein and Charles Leavitt wrote the screenplay from a previous screenplay written by Matt Greenberg, which is based on the book by Joseph Delaney. Sergey Bodrov (as Sergei Bodrov) directs.

Sources: Warner Bros.