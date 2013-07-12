Going to Comic-Con International: San Diego next week? Aspen Comics has some exclusives ten years in the making for you.

In a way, it all began for Aspen Comics at San Diego Comic-Con. If not for the famed show; the comic book industry and the legendary founder of Aspen Comics, Michael Turner, might have never found each other and created so many awesome worlds together. In the midst of their ten year anniversary Aspen will roll into SDCC next week with heads held high, celebrating the milestone with friends, fans, and family. So if you’re at the show next week stop by booth#2321 and check out just how much soul can be put in comics.

Here’s a taste of what they’ll have to offer fans for purchase:

Long time Aspen Comics artist Joe Benitez puts his hard woman style on a new cover of Fathom: The Elite Saga #1 (limited to 250)



Surprise hit BubbleGun gets a special incentive cover by Pasquale Qualano and

Peter Steigerwald (limited to 200)



Continuing with the Fathom goodness will be an ultra rare premiere for their new Fathom #1 with two covers. One by series artist Alex Konat and Peter Steigerwald; the other by the icon J. Scott Campbell and Peter Steigerwald (Konat limited to 250/ J. Scott limited to 100)





The Aspen Splash Swimsuit Spectacular gets the CCI treatment with incentive covers by Turner and Steigerwald alongside a different cover by DeBalfo and Steigerwald.

The book itself features Michael Turner / Peter Steigerwald / Joe Benitez / Alex Konat / Beth Sotelo

/ Micah Gunnell / Siya Oum / John Starr / Marcus To / Francis Manapul /

Talent Caldwell / Ale Garza / Khary Randolph / Mike DeBalfo / and many more! (Turner cover limited to 200/ DeBalfo limited to 250)





Without a doubt one of the hot exclusives of the entire show will be the new Michael Turner “Women 10” art book. Limited to only 500 copies. The full color oversized 12 x 8.5” art book will feature an array of Turner’s most incredible pieces over the ten year span of Aspen Comics, as well as feature several rare and hard-to-find covers and other pieces by the legendary creator. Every year Michael Turner sketchbooks sell out fast.



Very limited quantities of these exclusives will be made available for those not in attendance on the aspenstore.com website

