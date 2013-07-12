Lionsgate has hit a snag with publicity geared toward the upcoming fall release of their action/sci-fi/adventure “Ender’s Game.” Online the LGBT community is advocating to boycott the film because “Ender’s Game” book series author Orson Scott Card has publicly stated that he is anti-gay and anti-same-sex marriage. Lionsgate has responded to the boycott.

“As proud longtime supporters of the LGBT community, champions of films ranging from “Gods and Monsters” to “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and a company that is proud to have recognized same-sex unions and domestic partnerships within its employee benefits policies for many years, we obviously do not agree with the personal views of Orson Scott Card and those of the National Organization for Marriage. However, they are completely irrelevant to a discussion of Ender’s Game. The simple fact is that neither the underlying book nor the film itself reflect these views in any way, shape or form. On the contrary, the film not only transports viewers to an entertaining and action-filled world, but it does so with positive and inspiring characters who ultimately deliver an ennobling and life-affirming message. Lionsgate will continue its longstanding commitment to the LGBT community by exploring new ways we can support LGBT causes and, as part of this ongoing process, will host a benefit premiere for Ender’s Game.”

Do you think Lionsgate and the “Ender’s Game” film deserve to be punished with a boycott because author Orson Scott Card exercised his right to Freedom of Speech?

Here is the storyline for the film.

In the near future, a hostile alien race (called the Formics) have attacked Earth. If not for the legendary heroics of International Fleet Commander, Mazer Rackham (Ben Kingsley), all would have been lost. In preparation for the next attack, the highly esteemed Colonel Graff (Harrison Ford) and the International Military are training only the best young children to find the future Mazer. Ender Wiggin (Asa Butterfield,) a shy, but strategically brilliant boy is pulled out of his school to join the elite. Arriving at Battle School, Ender quickly and easily masters increasingly difficult war games, distinguishing himself and winning respect amongst his peers. Ender is soon ordained by Graff as the military’s next great hope, resulting in his promotion to Command School. Once there, he’s trained by Mazer Rackham, himself, to lead his fellow soldiers into an epic battle that will determine the future of Earth and save the human race.

“ENDER’S GAME” is scheduled to hit theaters on November 1st. The film stars Asa Butterfield, Hailee Steinfeld, Ben Kingsley, Viola Davis, Abigail Breslin and Harrison Ford. Gavin Hood wrote the screenplay based on the best-selling, award-winning novel Ender’s Game by visionary author Orson Scott Card. Gavin Hood (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) directs.

Sources: Lionsgate, IMDb