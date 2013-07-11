SHOUT! FACTORY SOARS INTO SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2013

Shout! Factory returns to Comic-Con International once again to ignite fans of all ages with a robust lineup, featuring a special panel event, five film screenings, a showcase of new home entertainment products, Comic-Con exclusive items, prize sweepstakes, surprise star appearances and engaging fan interactive activities. Moreover, Shout! Factory invites fans and convention attendees to join in on the excitement surrounding Shout’s 10th anniversary celebration at the Shout! Factory booth (#4248) on the main convention floor. Fan-favorite screen icons and comics legend scheduled to attend this incredible pop culture gathering with Shout! Factory include: Adrienne Barbeau, Len Wein, The Aquabats, and other notables. Shout’s resident geek guru Brian Ward, and Scream Factory’s resident horror aficionados Jeff Nelson and Cliff MacMillan will be on-hand for meet and greets.

Thrilling suspense and frights in full-throttle! If your idea of fun is reliving some of the most enthralling horror cult classics, loyal fans and movie buffs will not want to miss this year’s panel event : SCREAM FACTORY™ IN THE BLOODY FLESH! on Friday, July 19, 2013 at 6:30 PM (Room 24ABC). Launched in 2012, Shout’s Scream Factory™ entertainment series, devoted to fan-favorite retro horror and sci-fi films, has taken on a life of its own. With classic titles such as They Live, The Howling and Lifeforce already out, Scream Factory™ is just the place for horror fans. Join Cliff MacMillan (Scream Factory DVD Producer) and Jeff Nelson (Scream Factory Marketing Director) as they take you behind the scenes, introduce exclusive footage, and announce future releases. Also featured is special “Scream Queen” guest actress Adrienne Barbeau (Creepshow), to coincide with the collector’s edition releases of John Carpenter’s The Fog and Wes Craven’s Swamp Thing. The panel will be moderated by Sean Clark (host, Horror’s Hallowed Grounds).

Shout! Factory makes its mark at Comic-Con with Power Rangers photo booth, numerous Comic-Con exclusives and five special film screenings of upcoming releases and popular cult classic hits from Shout’s diverse cinema library. This year’s compelling screening lineup includes visionary director Luc Besson’s THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADELE BLANC-SEC, Matthias Hoene’s zombie apocalypse comedy feature COCKNEYS VS. ZOMBIES, fan favorite cult classic Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie, L.Q. Jones’ sci-fi classic A BOY AND HIS DOG, and super hero action classic CAPTAIN AMERICA starring Matt Salinger.

Putting the Pop in Your Culture at Shout! Factory Booth #4248

It wouldn’t be Comic-Con without a visit to the Shout! Factory booth. Poised to whet the appetites of Comic-Con attendees and pop-culture enthusiasts, the Shout! Factory booth will showcase the latest offerings from fan-driven product lines, along with VIP guest appearances, fan interactive activities, giveaways and much more! The Shout! Factory Store, located in Shout’s booth, is back at Comic-Con this year with a pedigree of exclusives and upcoming home entertainment offerings, including: My Little Pony Equestria Girls, Power Rangers Seasons Four-Seven, Beetlejuice: The Complete Series, Marvel Knights Animation Wolverine: Origin, Mystery Science Theater 3000 XXVII, Scream Factory Presents The Fog Collector’s Edition, Swamp Thing Collector’s Edition, and The Incredible Melting Man!

For continuing updates on Shout! Factory’s Comic-Con activities and news, please follow us on Twitter @ShoutFactory, hashtag #SDCC13 and the studio’s official Facebook page. Can’t make it to the convention this year? Follow along on ShoutFactory.com/SDCC13 to get the scoop on real-time announcements, in-booth activities, event schedules and more from the conventional floor.

SCHEDULE OF SHOUT! FACTORY EVENTS AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL 2013

PANEL, FILM SCREENINGS, IN-BOOTH ACTIVITIES, VIP APPEARANCES AND MORE!

Preliminary schedule. * Additional VIP and surprised guest appearances will be announced next few weeks.

Wednesday, July 17, 2013

Preview Night

Shout! Factory invites fans to celebrate its 10th Anniversary at Shout! booth #4248. Stop by for a Free 10th Anniv. tote bag.

Power Rangers festivity at the booth and much more!

Thursday, July 18, 2013

1:00 PM Meet The Aquabats! at Shout! Factory booth #4248

Special signing for The Aquabats! Super Show! Season One DVD

3:00 PM Power Rangers festivity at Shout! Factory booth #4248

6:15 PM Special Film Screening of MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: The Movie

Location: Marriott Marquis Marina Ballroom D

9:00 PM Special Film Screening of CAPTAIN AMERICA (1990)

Location: Convention Center Screening Room

11:00 PM Special Film Screening of L.Q. Jones’ A BOY AND HIS DOG

Location: Marriott Marquis Marina Ballroom D

Friday, July 19, 2013

4:30 PM- 5:30 PM Special Appearance and Signing Event with legendary comics creator Len Wein (Swamp Thing, Wolverine) and screen icon Adrienne Barbeau for signings of the latest releases from Scream Factory home entertainment series SWAMP THING Collector’s Edition and THE FOG Collector’s Edition.

6:30PM SCREAM FACTORY™ IN THE BLOODY FLESH! panel event

Location: Room 24ABC, Convention Center

7:00 PM Special Film Screening of LUC BESSON’S THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADELE BLANC-SEC

Location: Marriott Marquis Marina Ballroom D

Saturday, July 20, 2013

8:00 PM Special Film Screening of COCKNEYS VS. ZOMBIES

Directed by Matthias Hoene and written by James Moran

Location: Marriott Marquis Marina Ballroom D

Sunday, July 21, 2013

10:30 AM Power Rangers festivity at Shout! Factory booth #4248

SHOUT! FACTORY BOOTH (#4248) HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:

UNLEASH YOUR INNER POWER RANGER PHOTO KIOSK

If you have always dreamed of being part of the Power Rangers force, here is your chance!

In celebration of Power Rangers 20th Anniversary, Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Saban Brands, will feature an interactive photo kiosk that gives you a chance to join the action. Get your photo taken with vintage Power Rangers props! Savor the moment with a photograph of your own. You’ll get a printed photo and can pick-up a digital copy online to easily share with your friends.

COMIC-CON EXCLUSIVES!

Come by to get your very own MY LITTLE PONY PRINCESS TWILIGHT SPARKLE crown!

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS is coming to Blu-ray (Blu-ray, DVD + digital copy) combo and on DVD in the US and Canada on August 6th from Shout! Factory Kids, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios.

· As part of Shout! Factory’s multifaceted celebration surrounding its 10th anniversary, Shout! is providing fans limited-edition, Shout! 10th Anniversary canvas tote bags on preview night and as a gift-with-purchase (Thursday through Sunday). With thousands of fans flocking to the Shout! Factory booth on the convention floor every year, this commemorative tote bag is only available while supplies last.

· Collectible SCREAM FACTORY™ Button Pack

SPECIAL FILM SCREENINGS PRESENTED BY SHOUT! FACTORY AT COMIC-CON

LUC BESSON’S THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADELE BLANC-SEC (Friday, July 19 at 7 PM, Marriott Marquis Marina)

Journey into an awe-inspiring world of action fantasy and visual wonder with popular French comics heroine Adèle Blanc-Sec as she leaps from the pages to the screen! Directed and produced by world-renowned filmmaker Luc Besson (The Fifth Element) and adapted from Eisner Award winner Jacques Tardi’s celebrated French classic comic book series, THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADELE BLANC-SEC features a stellar cast of Louise Bourgoin (Anne Fontaine’s The Girl From Monaco), Mathieu Amalric (Quantum Of Solace), Gilles Lellouche (Love Me If You Dare), Jean-Paul Rouve (La Vie En Rose), and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (The Diving Bell And The Butterfly).

The year is 1912. This is the story of a intrepid young reporter Adèle Blanc-Sec and her quest for the power of life over death. Her journey takes her to distant lands to face many dangers beneath the sands. She will go to any length to achieve her aims, including sailing to Egypt to tackle mummies of all shapes and sizes. Meanwhile in Paris, a 136 million-year-old pterodactyl egg on display in the natural history museum has mysteriously hatched, and the creature subjects the city to a reign of terror from the skies. But nothing fazes Adele Blanc-Sec whose adventures include many more extraordinary surprises…

THE EXTRAORDINARY ADVENTURES OF ADÈLE BLANC-SEC arrives August 13, 2013 on DVD and on two-disc BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK from Shout! Factory, in collaboration with EuropaCorp.

COCKNEYS VS. ZOMBIES (Saturday, July 20 at 8 PM, Marriott Marquis Marina)

Directed by Matthias Hoene and written by James Moran (Torchwood, Severance), COCKNEYS VS. ZOMBIES boasts an impressive British cast of Harry Treadaway (The Lone Ranger), Michelle Ryan (Bionic Woman), Alan Ford (Snatch, Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels), Honor Blackman (Goldfinger, Doctor Who), Georgia King (The New Normal), Rasmus Hardiker (Your Highness, Lead Balloon), Jack Doolan (The Green Green Grass), Dudley Sutton (Lovejoy) and Richard Briers (The Good Life).

The Bow Bells Care Home is under threat and the McGuire’s – Andy, Terry, and Katy – need to find some way to keep their grandfather and his friends in the East End, where they belong. But, when you’re robbing a bank, zombie invasions make things a lot harder. And let’s face it, they need all the help they can get when their bank-robbing experts turn out to be Mental Mickey and Davey Tuppance. As contractors to an East London building site unlock a 350-year old vault full of seriously hungry zombies, the East End has suddenly gone to hell and the Cockney way of life is under threat. Equipped with all the guns and ammo they can carry, it’s up to the gang to save the hostages, their grandfather, and East London from zombie Armageddon.

COCKEYS VS. ZOMBIES will be released simultaneously in theaters and day-and-date on VOD Friday, August 2, 2013.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: THE MOVIE(Thursday, July 18 at 6:15 PM at Marriott Marquis Marina)

After six seasons of sublime, nerdy fun on television, the cult comedy series Mystery Science Theater 3000 took to the big screen in 1996 for its deliriously funny takedown of the 1955 alien invasion epic This Island Earth.

Evil scientist Dr. Clayton Forrester explains the premise at the start: in his quest for world domination, he devises a scheme to subject the human race to the worst movies ever made. He tests his plan on Mike Nelson, the sole human aboard an Earth-orbiting space station known as the Satellite of Love. But our hero and his two robot sidekicks turn a lemon into a much funnier lemon by showering This Island Earth with wisecracks, ridicule and general silliness. The human race may never be rid of cheesy movies, but when the critics are this nutty, who cares?

Starring Michael J. Nelson, Trace Beaulieu, Kevin Murphy, Jim Mallon; Based on the television series by Joel Hodgson; Produced and directed by Jim Mallon. Shout! Factory will release MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: THE MOVIE Collector’s Edition Blu-ray+DVD combo pack on September 3, 2013.

A BOY AND HIS DOG (Thursday, July 18 at 11 PM at Marriott Marquis Marina)

Directed by L.Q. Jones and based on the award-winning novella by acclaimed science-fiction author Harlan Ellison, A Boy And His Dog is a dark and often wickedly funny trip through a post-apocalyptic world, where the friendship between a boy and his dog is the only currency that matters

World War IV lasted only five days but has ravaged Earth, leaving its survivors to battle for food, shelter and companionship in a post-atomic wasteland. This celebrated sci-fi tale follows the exploits of Vic (Don Johnson) and his sardonic telepathic dog, Blood, as they struggle through the barren wilderness in search of food and women. In the midst of their meager existence, Vic and Blood encounter Quilla June (Susanne Benton), a dubious young woman who lures them into a surreal city deep beneath the Earth’s surface. Initially elated to find a colony of survivors, Vic and Blood quickly learn this city is not what it seems.

Winner of the 1976 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, A Boy And His Dog stars Don Johnson, Susan Benton and Alvy Moore; produced by Alvy Moore; Written for the screen and directed by L.Q. Jones.

On August, 6th, 2013 Shout! Factory will debut this off-beat cult film classic for the first time on Blu-ray.

CAPTAIN AMERICA 1990 Action Super Hero Movie Classic (Thursday, July 18 at 9PM at the Convention Center screening room)

A film by Albert Pyun and starring Matt Salinger, Ronny Cox, Ned Beatty, Darren McGavin, Michael Nouri and Scott Paulin

Long ago, Steve Rogers (Matt Salinger) was a true American hero, a brave super soldier created by scientists to help the Allied Forces fight for freedom in World War II. But during a battle with the sinister Red Skull (Scott Paulin), he was lost, entombed in ice. Decades later, his body has been found and revived and Steve must again don the mantle of Captain America to help save the President of the United States (Ronny Cox) — and the world — from his arch-nemesis once and for all.

CAPTAIN AMERICA Collector’s Edition Blu-ray™ is available now from Shout! Factory.

SHOUT! FACTORY HOME ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

THE AQUABATS! SUPER SHOW! SEASON ONE

From the co-creator of Yo Gabba Gabba!, Aquabats! frontman Christian Jacobs has crafted the perfect blend of live-action and animation following the amazingly wild comic antics of The Aquabats, the galaxy’s first group of musical, crime-fighting superheroes! MC Bat Commander, Crash McLarson, Ricky Fitness, EagleBones Falconhawk and Jimmy The Robot will take you along on their most outrageous adventures to protect the world from the creatures and super villains out to destroy it. All 13 Season One episodes of wacky crime-fighting, music videos and outlandish villains are included in the 2-Disc deluxe collection, along with a ton of bonus features.

BEETLEJUICE: THE COMPLETE SERIES

It’s Showtime! Featuring all 94 episodes in a 12-DVD box set, BEETLEJUICE: THE COMPLETE SERIES follows the escapades of Lydia Deetz, a teenage goth girl with a love of all things macabre, and her best friend Beetlejuice, an undead, bug-eating prankster from the Neitherworld. The only way Beetlejuice can visit the Outerworld (also know as the town of Peaceful Pines) is when his name is repeated three times, but unfortunately for him that is the same way to send him back! Known for its witty dialogue, tongue-in-cheek humor and satire-filled plots, this quirky series was based on the highly popular 1988 Tim Burton film of the same name.

MARVEL KNIGHTS ANIMATION WOLVERINE – ORIGIN

This summer, Marvel fans will learn the secret history of WOLVERINE that changed the Marvel Universe forever! Written by Eisner Award-winner Paul Jenkins from a story by Joe Quesada, Paul Jenkins and Bill Jemas with captivating artwork by Andy Kubert and Richard Isanove. The adventures of Wolverine’s early days and the startling revelation of his true origins are brought to life when MARVEL KNIGHTS ANIMATION’S WOLVERINE: ORIGIN debuts for the first time on home entertainment shelves nationwide on July 9, 2013 from Shout! Factory. This highly anticipated Marvel Knights Animation presentation boasts engaging storytelling combined with visual rich animation and insightful bonus content.

MY LITTLE PONY: EQUESTRIA GIRLS

MY LITTLE PONY EQUESTRIA GIRLS, the full-length feature introducing an exciting dimension to the incredibly popular My Little Pony brand, is coming to Blu-ray (Blu-ray, DVD + digital copy) combo and on DVD in the US and Canada on August 6th from Shout! Factory Kids, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios.

When Twilight Sparkle’s crown is stolen from the Crystal Empire, she pursues the thief, Sunset Shimmer, into an alternate world where she finds herself turned into…a teenage girl! To regain her crown and return to Equestria, Twilight must learn how to fit into this strange, new world and defeat Sunset Shimmer in a competition to become crowned Princess of the Fall Formal at Canterlot High. Luckily, she will have the assistance of Spike and five teenage girls who remind her of a certain group of ponies back home.

For more information on My Little Pony: Equestria Girls, please visit www.mlpeg.com.

MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: Volume XXVII

This summer, throw a mad monster party with the motley crew of the Satellite of Love as they celebrate the release of MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000: XXVII! Available July 23rd from Shout! Factory, this 4-DVD box set is a schlock-tastic monster movie mash featuring four episodes never-before-available on DVD: The Slime People, Rocket Attack USA, Village Of the Giants and The Deadly Mantis. There may be no finer—and certainly no funnier–meditation on monsters than this collection of episodes from the cult comedy series. As food for thought, we are served subterranean slime people, giant praying mantises, Soviet spies and–perhaps the most terrifying of all–enormous teenagers from the disturbing menu of America’s twisted psyche. Battling these Goliaths for us with their slingshots of sass and silliness are Joel, Mike and their robot henchmen, Tom Servo and Crow. The monsters are gruesome and the movies even more so, but the riffs are risible and retaliatory, proving definitively that revenge is actually a dish best served funny.

POWER RANGERS: SEASONS FOUR – SEVEN

Four complete Morphenomenal seasons in one limited-edition collection! Lord Zedd and Rita Repulsa have been defeated once again, but the Command Center is in ruins, and King Mondo is on his way to conquer Earth! It’s now time to see what the Power Rangers are really made of! Picking up right where Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers left off, POWER RANGERS: SEASONS 4–7 continues the saga of the heroic “teenagers with attitude” through four more unforgettable seasons: Power Rangers ZEO, Power Rangers Turbo, Power Rangers In Space and Power Rangers Lost Galaxy. For the first time on DVD, you can now have all 183 episodes of these four epic seasons on 21 action-packed DVDs in one deluxe collection! POWER RANGERS: SEASONS 4-7 also contains an exclusive disc of rarely seen archival material and brand-new retrospective featurettes including interviews with members of the cast, creative team, fans and much, much more!

POWER RANGERS

Following its debut in 1993, Saban’s iconic live-action pop culture series Power Rangers quickly became the most watched children’s television program in North America. Emphasizing the importance of teamwork, responsibility and helping others, the series follows the adventures of a group of ordinary young people who “morphed” into superheroes. This long-running series has been seen in more than 150 countries, translated into numerous languages, and remains a mainstay in children’s programming blocks.

Now you can return to where the phenomenon began and re-live these thrill-packed adventures when Shout! Factory, in collaboration with Saban Brands, unleashes a cornucopia of home entertainment offerings, many of which have never been released on DVD. Through unprecedented access to Saban Brands’ vast archive of content, many of these DVD collections produced by Shout! Factory boast extensive bonus materials and collectible packaging, making them must-haves for loyal fans and collectors.

SCREAM FACTORY™ HOME ENTERTAINMENT SERIES

Further underscoring its position as a premiere horror genre-centric entertainment provider in North America, Shout!’s SCREAM FACTORY™ continues to raise the bar in curating and revitalizing some of the most enthralling horror cult classics in lavish packages crammed with compelling, high-value extras. These titles, many of which have never been available on Blu-ray™, are presented in anamorphic widescreen screen, and most will be released as a “Collector’s Edition,” jam-packed with new bonus content, extensive archival materials, a collectible cover featuring newly rendered retro-style artwork, a reversible wrap with original theatrical key art and much more. Whether reliving the brilliance of these underrated cult classics or sharing them with a new generation of horror enthusiasts, there’s plenty of treats for loyal fans to sink their teeth into from SCREAM FACTORY.

SCREAM FACTORY™ PRESENTS

THE FOG Collector’s Edition

Directed by legendary filmmaker John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing), THE FOG is a spooky and atmospheric tale of a Northern California coastal town under siege by reveng-seeking dead souls! Highly regarded by both fans and critics as one of the true classics of the horror genre, THE FOG boasts an all-star cast that includes Adrienne Barbeau (Creepshow), Jamie Lee Curtis (True Lies), Janet Leigh (Psycho), Tom Atkins (Halloween III), John Houseman (The Paper Chase), and Hal Holbrook (Lincoln). THE FOG is a nail-biting ghost story experience that you will never forget!

THE INCREDIBLE MELTING MAN

Featuring makeup effects from six-time Best Makeup Oscar®-winner Rick Baker (An American Werewolf In London, Ed Wood, Men In Black) and written and directed by William Sachs (Galaxina, Exterminator 2), THE INCREDIBLE MELTING MAN delivers the gelatinous goods while humanizing a character rapidly losing his humanity. In short: it’s bloody good! In THE INCREDIBLE MELTING MAN, Colonel Steve West has just returned from an incredible history-making flight to Saturn when he is hospitalized with an ailment that baffles the entire medical community. His flesh is melting and to stay alive he must consume human flesh and blood. The infected Colonel West escapes from the doctor’s supervision and hides in the surrounding community where he begins to hunt for human flesh. Who can stop the Incredible Melting Man?

SWAMP THING

Science made him a monster. Love changed him even more! SWAMP THING is the story of a half-human/half-plant superhero that is the perfect blend of thrills and chills from master of horror Wes Craven (A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Last House On The Left, The Hills Have Eyes). The SWAMP THING Blu-ray + DVD combo pack features high-definition anamorphic widescreen presentations and exciting bonus content, including all-new interviews with Adrienne Barbeau, co-creator Len Wein and actor Reggie Batts, as well as commentary tracks with writer/director Wes Craven and makeup effects artist Bill Munn.