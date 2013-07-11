Check out a new promotional image for The Wolverine below.

Based on the celebrated comic book arc, this epic action-adventure takes Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world he will face a host of unexpected and deadly opponents in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality.

The Wolverine will be directed by James Mangold (Knight and Day), from a script written by Christopher McQuarrie.. The cast includes: Hugh Jackamn (Logan/Wolverine), Svetlana Khodchenkova (Viper), Hiroyuki Sanada (Shingen), Hal Yamanouchi (Yashida), Tao Okamoto (Mariko), Rila Fukushima (Yukio), Brian Tee (Norubo Mori), and Will Yun Lee (Kenuichio Harada/Silver Samurai). The film will claw into theaters July 26, 2013.