Justo Dieguez is creator of the Keysi Fighting Method that was used in the fighting sequences in The Dark Knight Trilogy. During an interview with the website Vanitatis, Dieguez provided the website with a few never before seen images of Heath Ledger as The Joker on the set of the movie. Ledger is seen joking it up in the first image, while taking things seriously with his trademark Joker smile in the next.

For his short career, Heath Ledger distinguished himself as an actor. Looked at as a pretty boy, he changed his image with his role as Ennis Del Mar in director Ang Lee’s “Brokeback Mountain.” The film drew critical praise and controversy from the mainstream public for bringing the topic of homosexuality to the forefront. After being nominated for eight Oscars, the film won three statues. Ledger was among the nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

With a proven track record, director/writer Christopher Nolan cast Ledger as the cunning and sadistic Joker in “The Dark Knight.” Ledger internalized his connection to the role by keeping a dark diary/scrapbook to prepare himself for the part. He locked himself in a hotel room for weeks to get the sense and feel of what the Joker was all about.

During the time “The Dark Knight” was still being edited, and while Ledger was working on director Terry Gilliam’s “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus,” he passed away in his apartment from an accidental intoxication of prescription medication. Apparently, Ledger suffered from insomnia for quite some time. He was only 28. For his role as the Joker, Ledger received the 2008 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor posthumously.

One wonders what parts he could have gone on to play. He left behind a daughter, Matilda, by actress Michelle Williams.

We will miss you, Heath!