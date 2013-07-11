500 SHARES Share Tweet

Two issues in on this series and we can start talking about it for comic book of the year. If there was such a prestigious title.

Purveyor of words, Steve Niles, crafts an incredibly moving war story of family and honor. Lesser writers would have settled on making this a mud monster destruction pamphlet over three issues. But Steve Niles proves he’s never been an ordinary writer. Issue two continues to tease the monster as the Nazi war threatens to decimate little Noah’s Jewish town. Like your World War II studies in high school, you see one of the many families that were forced to hide from the tyranny of Nazi rule. Breath of Bones goes deeper through the thoughts and fears of those affected by this dark period in history against a back drop of something supernatural brewing. This is Niles at his absolute best; character’s faith is tested, dramatic moments feel earned, and throughout the story readers find a horror with a human side tone.

Dave Wachter’s art feels so perfectly married to the time era of the story. His ink washed style and eye for detail feel like the story could be told with only visuals. Though having this much emotion in the dialogue can’t hurt. Every panel on the page is moody and historical. From the expression in the characters faces to the shadows fueled by candlelight in the barn, it’s immersive. The best way to describe the art in the books is like taking a walk through the most beautiful war museum you’ve ever been through looking at the details in relics and seeing a story unfold through old photos.

When a book leaves you wanting the next issue this badly; there can’t be many flaws, if any. We can’t stress enough if non superhero period piece books are your thing then you will love this series.

Did we mention issue three is going to be a giant mud monster derailing evil Nazis?

10 out of 10 Perfect

