Universal Enters Into a Partnership With Legendary Entertainment

Today it was announced by Universal Pictures Chairman Adam Fogelson and Co-Chairman Donna Langley and Legendary Entertainment Chairman and CEO Thomas Tull that Universal Pictures and Legendary Entertainment will enter into a multi-year film partnership, including cross promotional support reaching out to the world of theme parks. Universal will market, co-finance and distribute Legendary films for five years beginning in 2014.

“Legendary has demonstrated a keen ability to identify and acquire powerful fresh intellectual property based ideas, match them with strong filmmakers and turn them into blockbuster hits,” said Fogelson and Langley. “The Universal team is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Legendary in turning those ideas into the best and most successful versions of themselves around the world.”

Specifically mentioned as an important part of the deal’s terms, Universal and Legendary will seize opportunities to expand Legendary’s franchises and intellectual property into Universal’s theme parks. What this means is theme parks like Universal Studios Hollywood could see new attractions based on Nolan’s Batman and Man of Steel films.

Six Flags Theme Parks have and will continue to feature DC Comics characters for many years under a licensing agreement with Warner Bros. There will no doubt be many legal questions which could hinder Universal from capitalizing on attraction opportunities in their parks. However with Disney now owning Marvel, something will have to replace the Marvel themed Islands of Adventure area in Universal Orlando, what better choice than Marvel’s direct competition.

Legendary’s umbrella also includes Pacific Rim, 300, Watchmen, Clash of the Titans, Inception, and The Hangover series. All of which would be much easier, from a legal standpoint, to adapt into theme park attractions.