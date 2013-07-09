DreamWorks Animation, In Association With 20th Century Fox,

Present The Turbo 500 at the Today Show

On Tuesday, July 9th all roads lead to Rockefeller Plaza for the Turbo 500!

What better place than New York – a city that moves at a fast pace – to host the fastest snail race to hit this side of the Atlantic. Ryan Reynolds, along with his super-charged character, Turbo, competed against the hosts of the Today Show racing giant snails up the side of the building and challenging the Indy 500 as the “greatest spectacle in racing.”

From the makers of Madagascar and Kung Fu Panda, TURBO is a high-velocity 3D comedy about an underdog snail whose dreams kick into overdrive when he miraculously attains the power of super-speed. But after making fast friends with a crew of streetwise, tricked-out es-car-goes, Turbo learns that no one succeeds on their own. So he puts his heart and shell on the line to help his pals achieve their dreams, before Turbo-charging his own impossible dream: winning the Indy 500.

TURBO races into theatres nationwide July 17, 2013 in 3D.

www.turbomovie.com | facebook.com/TurboMovie | Twitter: @DWAnimation #TurboMovie

#Turbo500Today