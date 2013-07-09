People are entertained by some of the most absurd programming on television. Reality TV is a testament to that. The more absurd the programming, the more it appeals to viewers. The Syfy Channel is far from being left behind in this trend. The cable channel is responsible for unleashing some classic features such as: “Sharktopus,” “Dinocroc vs. Supergator” and “Mega Shark vs. Giant Octopus” to name only a few. Viewers find humor in the preposterous plots and see how hard the actors in these cheesy movies work for their bread. Now, Syfy is trying something a little different. They have come up with the idea to mash up two forces of nature that play off of human fears, both topics explored in other films like “Jaws” and “Twister.” For the first time together, drum roll please, sharks and tornadoes. Presenting the Syfy original movie, “Sharknado!”

Questions come forth from one’s lips. How can these two elements be put together in a film? Will there be more collateral damage than witnessed in the “Man of Steel?” How high will the body count be? Can I interrupt my ritual of watching “Grey’s Anatomy” or “Person of Interest” reruns to squeeze this luscious piece of cheese in?

Here is the official synopsis for the film.

When a freak hurricane swamps Los Angeles, thousands of sharks terrorize the waterlogged populace. And when the high-speed winds form tornadoes in the desert, nature’s deadliest killer rules water, land, and air.

So, why does this exist? It’s like waiting for a train wreck to happen with a bag of popcorn and a soda in your lap. Check out the trailer.



Convinced? What do you expect for a million dollar budget? Just to let you know, I’ll be glued to my television monitor on Thursday!

“Sharknado” will air on the Syfy Channel on Thursday, July 11th at 9:00 p.m. The original movie stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, John Heard, Steve Moulton, Aubrey Peeples, Jaason Simmons, Alex Arleo, Justin Beahm, Neil H. Berkow, David Bittick, Sumiko Braun, Adrian Bustamante, Ryan Budds, Diane Chambers, Marcus Choi, Chuck Hittinger, Cassie Scerbo, Connor Weil and Christopher Wolfe. Thunder Levin wrote the screenplay, while Anthony C. Ferrante (“Headless Horseman”) directs.

Sources: bleedingcool, ShockTillYouDrop