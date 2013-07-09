MY LITTLE PONY EQUESTRIA GIRLS FULL-LENGTH FEATURE FILM COMING TO BLU-RAY AND DVD AUGUST 6, 2013

Brand New Full-Length Feature by Hasbro Studios Introduces Whole New Dimension of My Little Pony

Los Angeles, CA – My Little Pony Equestria Girls, the full-length feature introducing an exciting dimension to the incredibly popular My Little Pony brand, is coming to Blu-ray and DVD in the US and Canada on August 6th from Shout! Factory Kids, in collaboration with Hasbro Studios. The DVD, which includes outstanding bonus features, is priced at $16.99 SRP and the Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo at $24.97 SRP. My Little Pony: Equestria Girls is now available for pre-order at Amazon.com, Target.com and Walmart.com.

When Twilight Sparkle’s crown is stolen from the Crystal Empire, she pursues the thief, Sunset Shimmer, into an alternate world where she finds herself turned into…a teenage girl! To regain her crown and return to Equestria, Twilight must learn how to fit into this strange, new world and defeat Sunset Shimmer in a competition to become crowned Princess of the Fall Formal at Canterlot High. Luckily, she will have the assistance of Spike and five teenage girls who remind her of a certain group of ponies back home.

For more information on My Little Pony: Equestria Girls, please visit www.mlpeg.com.

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls Trailer: http://www.youtube.com/mylittlepony.

Bonus Features:

Through The Mirror Of Equestria Girls

Karaoke Songs

Pony-fy Yourself

Printable Movie Poster

About Hasbro Studios

Hasbro Studios is the Los Angeles-based entertainment division of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS). The studio is responsible for entertainment brand-driven storytelling for the company across television, film, commercial productions and short-form. It develops, produces and distributes TV shows based on Hasbro’s world class brands, including TRANSFORMERS, MY LITTLE PONY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and FAMILY GAME NIGHT. Many of these shows air on Hub Network, a U.S. television network for kids and their families, that is a joint venture between Hasbro and Discovery Communications (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK). Hasbro Studios shows can also be seen on networks in more than 170 countries globally. Since its formation in 2009, the studio has received seven Daytime Emmy wins and 16 nominations. On the film side, the studio is developing and producing a number of features based on Hasbro’s brands, including TRANSFORMERS 4 (Paramount), STRETCH ARMSTRONG (Relativity Media) and CANDY LAND (Sony). The studio team also oversees the production of commercials that feature Hasbro’s brands as well production of short-form content that can be seen on all of the major digital and social media platforms globally.

About Shout! Factory:

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform entertainment company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory’s DVD and Blu-Ray™ offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials in lavish packages crammed with extras. Shout’s audio division boasts GRAMMY®-nominated box sets, new releases from storied artists, lovingly assembled album reissues and indispensable “best of” compilations. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast digital distribution network which delivers video and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America. Shout! Factory also owns and operates Timeless Media Group, Biograph Records, Majordomo Records, HighTone Records and Video Time Machine. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Santa Monica, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com