Marvel has announced that Benicio del Toro, Lee Pace and Karen Gillan will portray the villains in the outer space adventure “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Benicio del Toro will play Taneleer Tivan a.k.a. The Collector,

Lee Pace will portray Ronan The Accuser,

while Karen Gillan will fill the role as Nebula.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” may not be as well-known as “The Avengers,” but the superhero team packs a lot of power on a galactic level. Their adversaries are not just capable of leveling cities, but entire solar systems. So, here is a brief description of the villains.

The Collector:

What is known is that he is one of the oldest living beings in the universe, having been among the first of the universe’s races to become sentient in the wake of the Big Bang. Virtually immortal, the Collector spent the first millennia of his existence with his wife and daughter on the tranquil world he chose as his home base. When their daughter had grown to maturity and left them, the Collector’s wife died of mysterious causes. The Collector was unprepared for her demise: he had thought her as immortal as well. In meditation, he realized that an important factor in an Elder’s immortality is the will to live, and his wife had simply lost hers.

Determined not to succumb to his wife’s malady, the Collector meditated upon what he might do to give his life meaning. In a vision, he foresaw that beings of great power would arise one day determined to destroy all life in the universe. To prevent this from happening, he decided to devote his life to collecting living beings and artifacts from throughout the known universe, and place them for safekeeping. As a failsafe if what he foresaw came to pass, he could repopulate the universe and bequeath to them the knowledge and culture of the past.

Ronan the Accuser:

Upon the completion of his formal education, Ronan was enrolled in the Kree Public Accuser Corps, the main law enforcement body for the empire. Ronan did well and was steadily promoted. In a border incident, he stopped a fleet of Skrull ships from entering Kree space. As a result, he was made Supreme Accuser of the Kree Empire, making him responsible for

enforcing the laws and decrees of the Kree, and second only to the Supreme Intelligence, and the Imperial Minister. As a proud member of the Kree aristocracy (blue-skinned Kree), he was not happy taking orders from the Supreme Intelligence. His attempt to cause a civil war was quickly halted, and he quickly returned to service.

Ronan is a typical blue-skinned Kree in good physical shape. His equipment provides him further power. His armor provides protection, the ability to scan, cloaking, while enhancing his strength. It is adaptable. Ronan can fire powerful blasts from his eyes while wearing the armor. He uses the most powerful of the Universal Weapon or Cosmi-Rod wielded by the Accusers. He can use it for energy blasts, force fields, matter manipulation and flight.

Nebula:

A brutal space pirate and mercenary of the starship Sanctuary III, once the flagship of Thanos’ armada. She and her mercenaries massacred the Xandarians. She has laid claim to be the granddaughter to Thanos. She is also rumored to be the daughter to Zorr. She accomplished what her rumored father could not, she destroyed the remaining planet, Xandar. Later, she would wreck havoc upon the Skrull Empire.

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is eyeing a production start date this month and will be released on August 1, 2014. The film currently stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond, and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

