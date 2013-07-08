In anticipation for next year’s “Godzilla” film, Legendary Pictures has launched a promotional campaign in San Diego. A wise move considering that the world famous Comic-Con starts next week. Legendary has taken over the side of a building to prominently display some unusual artwork advertising the film. It’s interesting, but can you make out what it is?

mynameiscedric CedricDangerPodschun 7 Jul

OMG #GODZILLA!!!! I need more info @Legendary. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh @GodzillaMovies #SDCC #soexcited pic.twitter.com/601ryXVCV7

For news about when and where the “Godzilla” panel will take place, here it is:

Saturday, July 20th

Godzilla, Seventh Son, 300: Rise of an Empire, Gravity, The LEGO Movie (Warner Bros. & Legendary)

[Hall H – 10:45] Legendary Pictures is bringing the talent from “Godzilla” and “Seventh Son” along with new footage, while Warner Bros. will bring “300: The Rise of an Empire,” “Gravity” and “The LEGO Movie.”

Here is a brief storyline for the film.

A giant radioactive monster called Godzilla awakens from eons of sleep and attacks a city.

The action/sci-fi/thriller “Godzilla” is scheduled for a May 16, 2014 release. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Kick-Ass,”) Bryan Cranston, Elizabeth Olsen, Juliette Binoche, David Strathairn, Sally Hawkins, Ken Watanabe, Richard T. Jones, Brian Markinson, Patrick Sabongui, and Akira Takarada. Max Borenstein, Frank Darabont, and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay based on the story by Dave Callaham and David S. Goyer. Gareth Edwards (“Monsters”) directs.

Source: Twitter