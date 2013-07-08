With actor/athlete Dwayne Johnson keeping fans informed of his caloric intake via Twitter for his role as Hercules, he has taken the time to share a second photo from the “Hercules: The Thracian Wars” set. The gracious Johnson had nothing but praise for the film’s production designer. Here is what he had to say.

Dwayne Johnson‏@TheRock 19h

Our HERCULES set created by award winning designer Jean-Vincent Puzos w/ great detail. I sit in awe.. #ThracianWars pic.twitter.com/s0ZDJY058S

Here is the storyline for the film.

Fourteen hundred years ago, a tormented soul walked the earth that was neither man nor god. Hercules was the powerful son of the god king Zeus, for this he received nothing but suffering his entire life. After twelve arduous labors and the loss of his family, this dark, world-weary soul turned his back on the gods finding his only solace in bloody battle. Over the years he warmed to the company of six similar souls, their only bond being their love of fighting and the presence of death. These men and women never question where they go to fight or why or whom, just how much they will be paid. Now the King of Thrace has hired these mercenaries to train his men to become the greatest army of all time. It is time for this bunch of lost souls to finally have their eyes opened to how far they have fallen when they must train an army to become as ruthless and blood thirsty as their reputation has become.

“Hercules: The Thracian Wars” will open in theaters on July 25, 2014. The film will star Dwayne Johnson, Ian McShane, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, John Hurt, Rebecca Ferguson, Joseph Fiennes, Rufus Sewell, Irina Shayk, Joe Anderson, Aksel Hennie, Tobias Santelmann, Reece Ritchie and Isaac Andrews. Ryan Condal and Evan Spiliotopoulos wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by Steve Moore and Admira Wijaya. Brett Ratner (“Tower Heist”) directs.

Sources: Twitter, IMDb