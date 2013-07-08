Aspen Comics Makes a Splash Before SDCC

In a press release today, Aspen Comics announced a new series written and drawn by the illustrious Siya Oum called, LOLA XOXO. The publisher has put out the first image from the series currently slated for 2014, and will have more information at “Ten Years of Aspen Comics” panel on Friday July 19, 2013 during Comic Con International: San Diego. Nuke The Fridge will have more information about this announcement as we get closer to the con, but if you’re in San Diego for the show next week check out the Aspen panel as they celebrate ten years of world building and they always have a souvenir for those who join them.

#aspen10

facebook.com/aspencomics

twitter.com/aspencomics

Instagram: aspencomics

ABOUT ASPEN COMICS:

Aspen MLT, Inc. is an entertainment publishing company founded in January 2003 by superstar comic artist Michael Turner. Priding itself on producing entertainment properties of the highest quality visual and storytelling elements Along with their own successful properties such as Fathom, Soulfire, Executive Assistant: Iris, Charismagic, Broken Pieces and more. Aspen also collaborates with the comic industry’s most successful companies and endeavors including Marvel Comics and DC Entertainment. Aspen has collaborated with Marvel for various hit projects, including cover work for the best-selling events Civil War, World War Hulk, and Ultimatum. Aspen collaborated with DC Comics to provide covers for such best-selling titles as Superman/Batman: The Return of Supergirl, The Justice League of America, and Eisner-nominated covers for the critically acclaimed, best-selling Identity Crisis series. In 2006, Aspen joined forces with television giant NBC to create the online comic adaptations for the hit television series Heroes. In 2012, Aspen teamed up with Gale Anne Hurd’s Valhalla Entertainment to produce the horror-adventure series Dead Man’s Run, as well as collaborating with director McG’s Wonderland Sound and Vision to produce the horror comic Haunted City. Aspen also produced the one-of-a-kind Anarchy digital graphic novel for the popular body spray company, Axe. Currently, Aspen is celebrating their tenth anniversary in the industry with their “10 for 10” initiative and more original properties forthcoming later in the year.