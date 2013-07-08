Reading, Watching, or Gaming This Week? Let us Help Sort Through it All



The week before Comic-Con is shaping up to be solid. With lots of great new issues in comics, two major releases in gaming, and highly anticipated DVD releases. There’s lots here to keep that long holiday weekend high going.

Comics

This week DC launches the event teased in the pages of Justice League #1, twenty-one issues later we finally get to find out just what Trinity War is all about. Readers also get new issues of some great series like Hawkeye and Batman. A few smaller issues are also hitting stores that should definitely not be overlooked; surprise hit BubbleGun gets its second issue out this week alongside another chapter of The Elite Saga. All these are great reasons to get to your local comic shop, but having Rachel Rising release a new issue always makes it the best week of the comic month. Here’s a few books to keep an eye out for. As always, find a full list of this weeks comic book releases here.

Batman #22 (DC Comics)

Part two of superstar writer Scott Snyder’s re-imagining of Batman’s early days. Snyder and artist Greg Capullo showed in issue 21 just how fearless they will be in telling this story and issue two looks to blow you away even more as they go even deeper in Bruce’s dealings with the Red Hood Gang and run-ins with Harvey Dent.

Walking Dead #112 (Image/Skybound)

With the announcement of the bi-weekly story All Out War coming in October, Walking Dead has got us curious to find out who lives and who dies leading into the battle royale amongst all the factions in the current storyline. Robert Kirkman’s little zombie book that could is still one of the best things out in comics and this issue puts Carl and Andrea in the line of fire. Damn Kirkman, hasn’t Carl been through enough already???

Rachel Rising #18 (Abstract)

No matter what mega event or reboot from the big two publishers happen; any week Rachel Rising comes out will always see that book among the top of what to pick up. The series puts such a human spin on the horror genre and is a multiple best independent comic award winner. Issue 18 looks to be a great jumping on point for the series as Rachel must reclaim her powers by unlocking the mysteries of her death 300 years ago. Let’s see if the wolves get fed again in this issue.

Black Bat #3 (Dynamite)

Black Bat is a book that could have easily been labeled a rip off when it came out due to it’s heavy comparison to the ascetic of DC’s Batman. Surprisingly, over the first two issues this series has found quite a unique voice of redemption in its protagonist attorney turned punisher Tony Quinn. It’s been a phenomenal mix of street level heroes and good old fashion crime noir, definitely worth the price of admission.

Gaming

This week looks to Konami looks to fill your entire wait time for the PlayStation 4 by giving you months of Metal Gear. Sports fans have their Madden hold me over come out this week with NCAA Football 14. Both Sony and Microsoft kick off new summer deals in their online stores.

Metal Gear Solid Legacy Collection (PS3)

A definite must for Metal Gear Solid fans as this collection spans the original Nintendo games to the PS3 epic Guns of the Patritos with everything in between over two Blu-ray discs. Featuring eight complete games, Metal Gear, Metal Gear 2, Metal Gear Solid 1, Metal Gear Solid 2: HD edition, Metal Gear Solid 3: HD edition Metal Gear Solid 4: Trophy Edition, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker HD edition, and Metal Gear Solid: VR missions along with two Ashley wood digital graphic. Priced at $49.99 it’s an enormous value for anyone looking to play Metal Gear games they no longer have backwards compatibility for.

NCAA Football 14(PS3/Xbox360)

NCAA Football 14 unlocks the unpredictability and innovation of the college game. The new physics-driven animation system and a completely re-engineered spread and read option game influence the outcome of every moment allowing you to stay true to the game. If you’re looking to scratch the football itch before the new Madden comes out then you might want to give this a try.

DVD/Blu-Ray

While there are a few home video releases this week that people might have skipped in theaters, such as the Tina Fey/ Paul Rudd movie Admission or the WWE backed Dead Man Down. One release trumps them both in the eyes of fanboys and girls everywhere.

Robot Chicken DC Comics Special (DVD/Blu-Ray)

First aired on Cartoon Network back in September fans couldn’t get enough of the over the top caricatures of their most beloved DC characters and stories. With more than two hours of bonus content created by the special’s producers, including deleted scenes, commentaries, outtakes and more, the Robot Chicken DC Comics Special Blu-ray and DVD is a must-own addition for fans of Robot Chicken and DC Comics alike. The special’s all-star cast includes series co-creator and executive producer Seth Green as Batman, Robin and the put-upon Aquaman; Neil Patrick Harris as Two-Face; Alfred Molina as Lex Luthor; Nathan Fillion as the Green Lantern; Megan Fox as Lois Lane; series and special writer/voice talent Breckin Meyer as Superman, plus Abraham Benrubi, Alex Borstein, Clare Grant, Tara Strong,

The list of special features included on the Robot Chicken DC Comics Special Blu-ray and DVD include:

The Making of Robot Chicken DC Comics Special

Robot Chicken DC Comics Special’s Aquaman Origin Story

Chicken Nuggets

Writers’ Commentary

Actors’ Commentary

DC Entertainment Tour

Stoopid Alter Egos

Outtakes

Deleted Sketches

5.2 Questions

