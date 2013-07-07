250 SHARES Share Tweet

“The Wolverine” will test Logan (Wolverine) to his limits, which no one not even Wolverine has seen, until now. Wolverine travels to Japan to confront his inner demons, and encounters assassins who wish to kill him. Check out this new image, which pits Wolverine against himself.

Here is the storyline for “The Wolverine.”

In modern day Japan, Wolverine is out of his depth in an unknown world as he faces his ultimate nemesis in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality, emerging more powerful than we have ever seen him before.

“The Wolverine” will open in theaters on July 26th. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Famke Janssen (cameo,) Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Hal Yamanouchi, Garret Sato, Luke Webb, Ken Yamamura, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback and Scott Frank wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.

Source: cinemablend