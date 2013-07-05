With news coming out of Bulgaria, it has been reported once more that actor Mel Gibson is in negotiations to play the lead villain in “The Expendables 3.” Along with Gibson, the Bulgarian news sites are confirming action star Steven Seagal will also be in the film fighting Gibson next to Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham and Dolph Lundgren. The script, which has gone through a lot of rewrites, will include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, Wesley Snipes, Milla Jovovich, and Mickey Rourke. Production will begin later this summer.

Here is the basic storyline for the film.

The third installment of the action-adventure franchise follows the exploits of Barney Ross, Lee Christmas, and their associates.

“The Expendables 3” is due in theaters on August 15, 2014. The film will star Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Statham, Nicolas Cage, Milla Jovovich, Mickey Rourke, Mel Gibson, Steven Seagal, Jackie Chan, Dolph Lundgren, Wesley Snipes and Jet Li. Sylvester Stallone created the story and wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Dave Callaham. Patrick Hughes (“Red Hill”) directs.

Sources: EXBlog, IMDb