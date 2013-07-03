450 SHARES Share Tweet

Yesterday, Nuke the Fridge ran the story with pictures of the updated Bumblebee in the guise of the new 2014 Concept Camaro. Now, photographers were able to capture the Camaro in action along with other vehicles identified as Autobots for Michael Bay’s “Transformers 4.”

Optimus Prime and Hound were present with the as of yet unidentified Bugatti Veyron and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray characters. Suspiciously missing, more than likely because they are Decepticons, are the Lamborghini Aventador, Pagani Huayra, and the Freightliner Argosy. Check out the pics!

The untitled “Transformers 4” film is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Stanley Tucci, Jack Reynor, Li Bingbing, Sophia Myles, Kelsey Grammer, Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime,) Glenn Morshower, and T.J. Miller. Ehren Kruger (“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen,” “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”) wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Source: autoblog