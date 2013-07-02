From corn to porn, chef Paula Deen is losing sponsors faster than rats can jump off of a sinking ship. Following her admission that she made racist remarks, companies have been steering clear of the southern style chef. Even The Food Network has dropped her from their programming, which was Deen’s main outlet to her fans. All is not lost, she does have a No. 1 book on Amazon, “Paula Deen’s New Testament: 250 Recipes, All Lightened Up,” and now she has a very special offer from an adult film company that uses the very best cameras to bring you superior high definition video.

A website called PureMature.com sent a letter this week offering Paula a place in their organization. Here are a few excerpts from the letter.

PM starts by explaining to Paula, she’s a MILF — a hot mom that men would like to get to know better in a physical way. It continues with the job offer adding, “Full figured or thin, arthritic or diabetic — you embody our perfect spokesperson.”

So, what kind of earning power does a “perfect spokesperson” have in order to endorse an adult website?

PureMature says it’s willing to offer her “Six figures for very little work” … and NO nudity is required.

Although, there is a market for older women to be adult stars, does Paula Deen really fit that image? It is highly unlikely Deen will even field the offer, but if she still wants to cook, she should do it in the kitchen and not in the bedroom.

Sources: TMZ, The Huffington Post, PureMature (Hey, it’s research!)

