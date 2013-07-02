Image Announces Tons of New Books

In the last few years Image Comics has gained significant share in the comic book market. From 2011 to 2012 they sold 38% more comics and is up 38% in the last six months. They also had seven of the top ten trade paperbacks in 2012.

Today they announce their future plans at their home in the Bay Area at Image Expo. This year the expo is a one day event that has a little bit of an E3 press conference mystique. We already know about this week’s debut of Matt Fraction’s Satellite Sam and Sidekick by JMS with Tom Mandrake, but today we’re getting word on everything new coming from Image.

Here’s a quick round up of all the titles announced at Image expo

Zero by Ales Kot/Michael Walsh.

Umbral by Antony Johnston/Christopher Mitten.

Pretty Deadly by Kelly Sue DeConnick and Emma Ríos.

Three by Kieron Gillen/Ryan Kelly.

Rocket Girl by Amy Reeder/Brandon Montclare.

Rat Queens by Kurtis Wiebe/John Upchurch.

Deadly Class by Remender/ Wesley Craig.

Southern Bastards by Jason Aaron/ Jason Latour

Black Science is written by Remender, drawn by Matteo Scalera

Rick Remender’s Black Science story of a member of the renegade league of science who embraces dark science.

NPH by Mark Millar & Duncan Fegredo

Millar called this his take on creating a Marvel like superhero universe.

Noah by Niko Henrichon and written by Darren Arronofsky. An OGN that is unbelievably pretty and very Biblical. 2014

The Book of Lost Souls by Straczynski and Colleen Doran, a series formally published by Marvel/Icon.

Alone by Straczynski and Bill Sienkiewicz, six-issue series that’s going to deconstruct comic book storytelling.

Dream Police by Straczynski, another series also formerly published at another company.

Peter Panzerfaust motion comic is coming, with Elijah Wood, Summer Glau, and Ron Perlman doing the voiceovers. The BBC is developing it as a live-action series, too.

Sex Criminals by Fraction/Chip Zdarsky.

A story about two people who can stop time every time they get horizontal, naturally they start robbing banks.

ODY-C by Fraction/Christian Ward

ODY-C is an out of this world take on the epic tale, The Odyssey. In ODY-C, the male characters are women and the female characters are male, a gender-swapped super-cosmic take on Greek myth. It is currently slated for 2014.

In addition to this there were some huge announcements from Image about Marquee titles and creators:

Big news for The Walking Dead, a new 12 issue story arc, All Out War, will begin shipping bi-weekly over seven months begingn on 10-9-13 with issue #115. Read the full announcement here.

One of the more major book announcements, “Velvet” is coming from Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting in October: Velvet Templeton is the personal assistant to the head of one of the world’s largest intelligence agencies, a Moneypenny kind of character. “She leaves her desk job and has to go on the run into the field against her own agents. Imagine Bond or MI done in a true Cold War scenario.”

The all new Imagecomics.com will sell digital comics directly with an all new revamped site. All digital comics sold will be DRM free.

Now if they would only announce some kind of payment plan for all these books.