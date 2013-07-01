“WORLD WAR Z” IS THE #1 FILM GLOBALLY THIS WEEKEND GROSSING $100 MILLION

THE HIT FILM HAS NOW PASSED THE $250+ MILLION MARK AT THE WORLD WIDE BOX OFFICE

HOLLYWOOD, CA – June 30, 2013 – Brad Pitt’s “WORLD WAR Z’s” global appeal continues, ranking as the #1 film world wide this weekend with a $100 million in grosses. The film has now earned $263 million at the world wide box office after 10 days in release.

From Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions, in association with Hemisphere Media Capital and GK Films, “WORLD WAR Z” grossed a stunning $70.1 million at the international box office this weekend to bring the international cume to a stellar $135.3 million. Domestically, the film earned $29.8 million in its second weekend, with a cume to date of $123.7 million.

The film earned a terrific B+ Cinema Score from moviegoers, indicated strong word of the mouth for the movie as it plays across the world throughout the summer.

With approximately one-third of the international market still to release, the international roll-out of “WORLD WAR Z” continues next week with France with additional territories, including Spain and Japan, opening later in the Summer.

“WORLD WAR Z” is directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Matthew Michael Carnahan and Drew Goddard & Damon Lindelof, and a screen story by Matthew Michael Carnahan and J. Michael Straczynski. Based on the novel by Max Brooks. Produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Ian Bryce.