Caliburn24 here at Jurassic Park.

We covered some great attractions in the first installment. Now, it’s time for some real movie experiences. Three rides at Disney parks were in the last installment, this one is all Universal Studios.

5.) Jurassic Park River Adventure – Jurassic Park brought a new experience, a water ride instead of the jeep from the films, but only some trees and the Jurassic Park sign make up the queue area. It would be nice to see the amber used in the movie or a mini-lab with the dino embryos. The Orlando version at Islands of Adventure is more of a complete park with the Jurassic Park Discovery Center and Pteranodon Flyers ride. You load up on the giant raft that climbs a hill to reach the jungle. The Jurassic Park door opens complete with narration by Richard Kiley, they spared no expense. It opens to an Ultrasaurus lagoon where they crane their massive necks and blast water at you. You move on to the Stegosaurs, one is on a cliff, the other eyes you on the ground. Then, there are the hadrosaurs including one that bursts from the water like the elephant in Disney’s Jungle Cruise. You float on to the Raptor Cage and they have freed themselves. What follows is a Dilophosaurus that spits at you. Finally, you enter the restricted area with a climb to be menaced by a T-Rex before you get to the drop. The splash is enough to drench you.

4.) E.T. the Adventure – this ride was taken out of Universal Hollywood for the inferior Revenge of the Mummy roller coaster, but it is still running at Universal Studios Orlando. Steven Spielberg introduces the ride and explains that the mission is to help E.T. save his home world, the Green Planet. You get the Interplanetary Passport where you give your name to be put on the card. The queue area is amazing, taking you through the forest which has the misty appearance of new character, Botanicus, and a pine scent is pumped into the air. The ride vehicle is a suspended platform with bicycle seats and a basket where E.T.’s head pops up. The ride is similar to Peter Pan’s Flight going through a forest and escaping authorities and it even has an aerial view of a city, but then it goes to lightspeed in a tunnel to the Green Planet. This is entirely surreal and magical. Lil’ E.T.s are all over the place with alien creatures and flora that is bizarre and funny. The ride ends with E.T. himself who runs off the names from everyone’s passport. This is really the coolest thing on any ride.

3.) Transformers: The Ride-3D – the attraction which replaces Backdraft at Universal Hollywood has an elaborate queue. It takes you to a N.E.S.T. (Nonbiological Exteraterrestrial Species Treaty) camp into the building itself which has a room with the Allspark, the floor hums with power, pass rooms with screens telling you the situation. General Morshower played by Glenn Morshower (he first appeared in the series from 2009’s Revenge of the Fallen) brings you up to date on the war with the Transformers. You are N.E.S.T. candidates led around the complex and are also informed about the Decepticons by the Autobots. This is about the only movie characters besides the Decepticons, no Megan Fox or Shia LaBeouf. This is why it ranks #3. The Decepticon’s Ravage has broken through the base defenses so the red alert has been sounded. Yup, Bravo Alpha Young, um, Code Bay. So new Transformer, Evac, voiced by Dustin Leighton, plans to take the Allspark to safety outside of the city. Evac is a Stealth Transport Bot, really the ride vehicle who seems to be duplicated, so everyone has an Evac. You put on your 3D glasses and then take the wild ride threatened by Decepitcons on screens with smoke effects and set pieces. Finally, Optimus tangles with Megatron until Evac stabs the big Decepticon with the Allspark. You roll past the giant corpse of Megatron to exit the ride.

2.) Terminator 2: 3D: Battle Across Time – this ride was taken out of the Hollywood Universal for the Despicable Me attraction, but still exists at the Orlando park. Hollywood had a complex and the Orlando version is stuck in a non descript building on New York Street. The film reunites all of the Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) cast and crew and serves as a true sequel to that film. You pick up safety visors (3D glasses) at the Miles Dyson Memorial Auditorium where you get the Cyberdyne media rep who says everything is “super.” A video is shown about Cyberdyne’s innovative technology, but this is hacked in to by Sarah and John Connor. Linda Hamilton and Edward Furlong reprise their roles. The media rep takes you into the auditorium when suddenly the animatronic T-70 Terminators rise up. You put on your safety visors and the Terminators fire at targets. The stunt doubles for Sarah and John rapel down and shut off the Terminators. They face off against the stunt T-1000 with an intense firefight. The smell of gunpowder perfumes the air.

The time portal opens, which is located at the movie screen and the stunt Arnold drives his motorcycle through the screen and takes John into the portal. The FutureWar is fully shown here. Cameron really got his 3D feet here that he used for Avatar. They are chased by the T-1000, Terminators, and mini-hunters, flying Frisbees. The Arnold Terminator and John eventually reach Skynet itself. This becomes even more impressive as two more large screens open to give you a warehouse-sized look of the complex. Entering Skynet, the characters become stunt Arnold and John. The time portal is on the right hand screen, stunt Arnold and John wander on the stage to reach the central screen which also spawns a new creation, the T-One Million. It is made of the same liquid metal as the T-1000, but has spidery appendages. John runs for the time portal and stunt Arnold shoots the liquid nitrogen which frees and blows up the T-One Million. This drops the seats and blows cold mist at the audience. Stunt Sarah and John appear at the end as Linda Hamilton narrates that she owes her life to the Terminator.

1.) Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey – this is the highlight of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Islands of Adventure. Sadly, the Hollywood version replaces the Gibson Ampitheater, but it will be a bittersweet concilation prize with a release in 2015 or so. The ride features the best queue area of any theme park with the recreation of Hogwarts by the film designers rather than imitations by theme park designers. It takes hours just to wander the place. The queue leads into Hogwarts Castle itself, I made the mistake of taking single rider so missed the Gryffindor room, but this joins up in a corridor where the animated Sorting Hat is located, until you reach a mirrored corridor to board the enchanted bench, actually a suspended ride vehicle. It lifts you up by Floo Network to a tower where a dragon rips at the roof and then in animatronic form blasts you with smoke. You fly into the Forbidden Forest which is set pieces with Aragog spitting at you (this is where the souvenir pic is taken) and the Whomping Willow takes a swipe at you.

You reach the Quidditch Pitch with a wild ride on a screen through the field and under the stadium chased by Dementors. Then, the ride moves to the Chamber of Secrets set piece with the Basilisk skeleton. Dementors pop out of nowhere. I’ve been on the ride four times and they still freak me out because of the movement of the ride and their placement. You hear a heartbeat as the Dementors suck out your happy thoughts. Harry in screen form uses the Patronus charm and takes the Dementors on a chase around Hogwarts. You are greeted by Hermione and all of the Gryffindor students who cheer you on. Dumbledore sends you back to the loading area. You exit the ride and see the Marauder’s Map with animated footprints. This ride has all of the fun of the Harry Potter films, love them or not, all of the main actors are present, along with a faithful recreation of the sets.

What would top the list is Back to the Future: The Ride which was taken out of both Universal Studiios parks and replaced by the Simpsons ride. The attraction is still at Universal Studios Japan, but that might be some distance to travel just to go back to the future. The film is also available on DVD and Blu Ray discs. So movies, what about animated movies and cartoons in theme related rides or attractions? That will have to wait for the next installment.